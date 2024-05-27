The best Memorial Day sales - here are the 70+ offers I've hand-picked and recommend as a deals expert

Memorial Day sales 2024 (Image credit: Future)

I've covered the Memorial Day sales as a deals editor on TechRadar for multiple years so I've learnt where the best bargains are hiding and which deals are actually worth your money. I'm sharing that knowledge right here – as well as the decades of combined experience from the wider TechRadar team – to ensure you see only the very best deals from this year's Memorial Day sales.

I've picked out some top offers below on TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, cameras and more from the sales at major retailers and manufacturers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and Dell.

With the holiday now upon us, you've only got until the end of the day to bag most of these deals – although some will be extended for the rest of the week. In any case, you definitely don't miss your chance to get up to 40% off tech and clothing at Amazon, save 45% off major appliances at Best Buy or pick up a Galaxy S24 Ultra from as little as $549.99.

Check out all of these top Memorial Day sales below. You can also follow our live coverage further down, including hand-picked deals from myself and the team at TechRadar. We recommend these offers above the rest for their record-low prices or because we scored them highly in our reviews.

Best Memorial Day sales - Editor's picks

The 10 best Memorial Day deals

Major appliances: get up to 45% off major appliances at Best Buy

If you're looking to save on major appliances, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is a favorite, thanks to huge savings on a wide range of major appliances from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 45% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and kitchen packages, and you'll get up to $500 in Best Buy e-gift cards with qualifying appliances. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro that's actually $30 cheaper than Black Friday. We rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

The iPad 10.2 is still available at Amazon for its lowest price ever. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2.

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $699 at Dell

It's not every day you see a Dell XPS 13 with an Intel i7 processor for just $699, but that's exactly what you're getting with this deal. At $300 off, this one is an absolute steal if you're looking for a stylish Windows laptop with a decent amount of power under the hood. While the chipset is a little older now, this is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for a recent Dell XPS 13 with that Intel i7 CPU.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale just knocked the price of the Ring Doorbell down to $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for just $20 more than the previous record-low price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 now $995 at Saatva

The luxury innerspring Saatva Classic sits atop our best mattress guide for its combination of outstanding comfort and excellent level of support: it delivers hotel-style luxury and our reviewers loved sleeping on it. In our Saatva Classic mattress review we praise the lumbar support, cooling and pressure relief in particular. There are three different firmness levels and two heights to choose from, so you can customise the mattress to suit your exact preferences. There are savings off all sizes - a twin is $995 (down from $1,395), while a queen is $1,695 (was $2,095) and king is $2,195 (was $2,595).

Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

My pick of all the smartwatch deals this Memorial Day is the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), which has been dropped in price from $249 to $189. We already labeled it as “the best Apple Watch for users on a budget" in our guide to the best Apple Watch – and now it's even cheaper. Despite being Apple’s cost-savvy option, it still has an impressive array of fitness tracking features, a lightweight body, and a two-day battery life, according to our tests.

Asus Vivobook 15: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a cheap Windows laptop for all of your day-to-day needs then Amazon has this Asus Vivobook 15 on sale for under $300. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers a decent level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough storage space for your most important files and applications. A bevvy of ports, lightweight design, and reasonable battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

The best Memorial Day TV sales

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's summer sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale just slashed $1,300 off the 65-inch S95C OLED TV, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,999.99. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a rare $400 discount on the all-new LG C4 OLED TV, bringing the 65-inch display to a new record-low price of $2,299.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,797.99 at Amazon

Samsung's gorgeous Frame TV is always on my wish list and Amazon just dropped the all-new 65-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,797.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this Memorial Day deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's Memorial Day sales, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The stunning Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price of the 43-inch model down to a record-low of $799.99.

The best Memorial Day appliance sales

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $89 at Amazon

The highly-rated Instant Vortex Plus is down to just $89 in Amazon's Memorial Day sale today - that's the same price at Black Friday last November. This is a great deal for a fryer that we rated 4.5 stars out of 5 with our Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 review. Highlight features include a handy display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking. We got great results during testing.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $69.99. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was $179 now $125 at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertua Next is featured in our best coffee machines buyer's guide, where we rank it as a superb budget option. While it's not the cheapest option out there right now, our Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker review praised this machine's ease of use and great mess-free results. The pods can be a little pricey, but there's plenty of choice from Nespresso.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

Eat homemade ice cream all summer long with Ninja's Creami ice cream maker, which is $50 off right now at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The Nija Creami can turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, or milkshake with a touch of a button.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro that's actually $30 cheaper than Black Friday. We rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Omni-Glide is Dyson's cheapest cordless vacuum, and it's down to $299 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The Dyson Omni-Glide features a compact design, weighs just 5 lbs, and can be transformed into a handheld with just one click.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $249.99, thanks to today's massive $300 discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

The best Memorial Day Apple sales

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 - $20 more than the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Aside from a brief spell at $179 in November last year, this is the joint lowest price we’ve seen the second-generation Apple Watch SE fall to on Amazon. You save $60 and pick up a smartwatch with an impressive array of features, as well as the smooth iPhone integration you’d expect from an Apple product. We even found it had better than advertised battery life – our tester squeezed two days of use out of a single charge.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the iPad Pro and Air, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $329 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has just dropped Apple's pricey but high-performance AirPods Max to $449.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $764 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air isn't even out yet, so this small discount is the cheapest pre-order you can get. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming. Note that this discount only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

The best Memorial Day laptop sales

HP Chromebook 14: was $329.99 now $219.99 at HP

If you're looking for a cheap laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use, this discounted HP Chromebook 14 is up to the task and very affordable. Given all the basic components, don't expect a performance powerhouse at this price, but the undemanding ChromeOS ensures an easy and stable experience.

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart has surprised us with easily the best value-for-money laptop deal available now. It's this Acer Aspire 3, which boasts some high-performance and top-end components. What impresses most is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – a rare combo at such a low price – which gets you fast load times and speedy boot times.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $449 at Best Buy

This Asus Vivobook features an impressive line-up of specs and a gorgeous design that belies its relatively modest price tag. While getting 12GB of RAM is a little odd in 2024, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset and 512GB SSD means this one is a great option for covering the basics if you're specifically looking for something that's a little slicker than the super cheap sub $300 laptops.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $519.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability.

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $699 at Dell

It's not every day you see a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 processor for just $699, but that's exactly what you're getting with this deal. At $300 off, this one is an absolute steal if you're looking for a stylish Windows laptop with a decent amount of power under the hood. While the chipset is a little older now, this is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for a recent Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 chipset.

MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

While this MSI Cyborg at Best Buy has been $50 cheaper in the past, it's easily one of the best deals you'll find if you're looking for a gaming laptop specifically. At $799, this one is at an extremely compelling price considering you're getting a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, RTX 4060 graphics card, and 512GB SSD. Aside from the relatively weak 8GB of RAM, there's not much to fault this machine on for the price - and RAM is a fairly easy and cheap upgrade to carry out if you're happy to do so.

The best Memorial Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89, which is $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $37.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the best-selling JBL Tune 510BT headphones to a fantastic price of $37.99. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale for a record-low price of $189. You get best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

These Beats over-ears are gorgeous looking, easy to use, and they sound really great with lots of bass (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review). The main downside here is that they don't have multi-point pairing, but they do auto-switch between different Apple devices. Today's Memorial Day deal from Best Buy slashes $100 off the price.