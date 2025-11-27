<a id="elk-232a3b25-6cb0-467f-be4b-9dde49f345f0"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-big-black-friday-deals-live-blog">Welcome to our big Black Friday deals live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="b75f2499-cbbf-459b-b026-52eac0431b72"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ZwngYpCLZQjBZjaBiQMN8X" name="Op5" alt="Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZwngYpCLZQjBZjaBiQMN8X.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="5a779491-c3c9-4601-a2e0-fbf409858caa">Welcome everybody - and happy Thanksgiving. This is the page that we'll be using to round up all our favorite Black Friday deals over the next few days or so.</p><p>I'll be spotlighting a mix of products from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target that I own and love, or that the TechRadar team has reviewed. Every single offer listed in this live blog offers incredible value and is on sale at record-low or near-record-low prices.</p><p>As an overview, I've covered Black Friday sales for over five years now, so I've got plenty of tricks and advice to share with prospective shoppers today!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>