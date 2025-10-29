<a id="elk-53d7c745-f653-4eab-9a04-96d8533ba90b"></a><h2 id="it-s-beginning-to-look-a-lot-like-black-friday">It's beginning to look a lot like Black Friday</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="e5bb7aa8-091f-45a0-a928-e9a39b4ca20e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="wUgVFQ3sVTsF6XjAsLNkZ9" name="techradar-early-black-friday-deals-oct-29-live-header-1" alt="Collage of early Black Friday deals, including an LG TV, Nintendo Switch 2, Ninja air fryer, Sage coffee machine and Asus laptop" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wUgVFQ3sVTsF6XjAsLNkZ9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="ecb4cbfd-22da-4425-8eea-f945a179044b">Good afternoon to you all and welcome to my live coverage of this year's (very) early Black Friday sales. I was left a little stunned today when I saw that several UK retailers &ndash; including Currys, AO, Very, Dyson, and more &ndash; all dropped a boatload of early Black Friday deals today. So, I've whipped up this live blog to bring you all of the top offers that are genuinely worth shopping already and to share the expert buying advice from myself and the rest of the TechRadar team so you can feel confident before making any super-early purchases. Let's get into it.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>