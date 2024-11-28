Live

Countdown to Black Friday 2024: all the best sales as they go live hand-picked by a deals expert

TechRadar's curated guide to the best Black Friday sales in the US and UK

The best Black Friday sales 2024

Collage of Black Friday deals tech including Samsung TV, Kindle Paperwhite, Dyson vacuum, Bose headphones, MacBook and PS5

The countdown to Black Friday 2024 is on. With less than 24 hours to go until the big day, I'm using my near-decade of deals expertise to guide you through this year's event by sharing all the best Black Friday sales as soon as they go live.

What I've seen is that you don't have to wait until tomorrow to score a bargain as thousands of Black Friday deals are available right now. You can check out all the top sales I've found below, including the headline offers from each event and my recommendations for the best places to shop for certain products based on my experience covering Black Friday for eight years.

For retailers in the US, you've got the big three of Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart leading the way with some of this year's largest sales. All have some huge deals, including TVs from as little as $59.99, record-low prices on Apple tech and first-ever discounts on new products such as the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

Meanwhile, in the UK, I saw Black Friday effectively kicked off at the start of November with sales at the likes of Currys and Argos. They've expanded with more deals on TVs, laptops, vacuums, headphones and smart home tech each week. Today, you'll see other major retailers have joined them, including Amazon, John Lewis, AO and Very.

I'll continue updating this page with more of this year's Black Friday sales. Do check in regularly for the latest news, expert buying advice from the wider TechRadar team on the Black Friday deals they'd buy, and the top offers from even more places to grab a bargain.

Black Friday sales (US)

Amazon logo

Amazon (US)

Start Date: Live Now

The Amazon Black Friday sale is one of the biggest of the shopping season and it kicked off last week. Some of the best deals I've seen include up to 68% off TVs, headphones, laptops, gaming, Kindles, and smart home tech.

Best Buy logo

Best Buy

Start Date: Live Now - more Nov 29

I've been following Best Buy's Black Friday sale since it started earlier this month and the retailer's doorbuster deals are the highlights. Don't miss record-low prices on Dyson vacuums, MacBooks and TVs.

Walmart Plus logo

Walmart

Start Date: Live Now

The Walmart Black Friday sale runs from now until December 2. I think 50% off a Walmart Plus membership is an excellent scoop, while the other best deals are on Apple Watch, AirPods, toys and games consoles.

Target logo

Target

Start Date: Live Now

I've found 50% off video games, up to $200 off Apple devices, and TVs from $179.99 in the Target Black Friday sale. There are also large reductions on appliances, toys, clothing, home decor and gifts.

Samsung logo

Samsung Store

Start Date: Live Now

I've found shopping direct from Samsung is the best if you have an existing phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade in. Doing that can save you up to $1,100 on the S24 Ultra, Tab 10 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more.

Dell logo

Dell

Start Date: Live Now

The Dell Black Friday sale has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this year with Inspiron and XPS devices from $229.99. There are also big savings of up to $800 on Alienware gaming desktops and laptops.

B&H Photo logo

B&H Photo

Start Date: Live Now

I recommend B&H Photo as the place to go for deals on cameras and drones this Black Friday as there are big reductions of up to $600 on Canon, Sony and DJI. It's also good for Apple tech, with up to $250 off iPads and MacBooks.

Home Depot

Home Depot

Start Date: Live Now

Shopping for major appliances or tools this Black Friday? Home Depot has up to 40% off, as well as massive savings of up to $1,000 on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more right now. Some doorbuster deals are in-store only.

Lowe's logo

Lowe's

Start Date: Live Now

There are two sides to the Lowe's Black Friday sale. The first is savings of up to 50% off major appliances, plus an additional 10% off select goods. Elsewhere you can find up to 25% off Christmas decor.

Black Friday sales (UK)

Amazon logo

Amazon (UK)

Start Date: Live Now

The Amazon UK Black Friday sale is packed with offers on Apple tech, air fryers, headphones, games consoles. Some of the top discounts I've found are on Amazon devices such as Echo smart speakers, Kindles, and Fire tablets from as little as £18.99.

Argos logo

Argos

Start Date: Live Now

Argos was one of the first retailers to start its Black Friday sale in the UK and I've been following it as new deals have been added each week. The latest offers available now include up to 50% off TVs, toys, Lego, appliances, gaming and gifts – with more deals to come tomorrow.

Currys logo

Currys

Start Date: Live Now

The Currys Black Friday sale started early in November and is another I've seen refreshed with new deals regularly. Today's highlights include price cuts on Ninja appliances, Shark vacuums, Samsung TVs, Apple iPads, Dyson hair care and Acer laptops.

John Lewis logo

John Lewis

Start Date: Live Now

John Lewis has a vast range of tech, home, fashion and beauty deals in its Black Friday sale. Standouts include up to £300 off TVs, 20% off Le Creuset, record-low prices for MacBooks and up to 30% off Lego.

Very logo

Very

Start Date: Live Now

Online department store Very has a wide-ranging Black Friday sale this year with up to 60% off over 10,000 products. I've seen the best deals are on appliances, clothing, games consoles, tech, toys and homewares.

AO logo

AO

Start Date: Live Now

AO is another option for lots of tech bargains this Black Friday, but is mainly the place I'd go for the biggest savings on major kitchen appliances. I've also seen up to 40% off laptops, air fryers and vacuums.

eBay logo

eBay

Start Date: Live Now

You can save an extra 20% on refurbished phones, vacuums, cameras, laptops and more in eBay's Black Friday sale. I was impressed by some certified refurb items from eBay when trying them for myself earlier this year so this is a great way to save money.

Samsung logo

Samsung (UK)

Start Date: Live Now

The Samsung UK sale is a good option if you are looking to upgrade your current tech to a shiny new Galaxy phone or tablet thanks to potentially huge trade-in rebates of up to £570. There are also bonus freebies up for grabs including soundbars and earbuds.

Boots logo

Boots

Start Date: Live Now

Boots is claiming its "biggest ever" Black Friday week is currently underway and, to be fair, there are some substantial savings up for grabs right now. As well as up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B, Philips and Remington, you can get up to 25% off 1,000s of fragrances and gift sets.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Nothing Ear a against a white background with the text "Lowest Price"

One deal that's proven popular with shoppers in the Black Friday sales and in the TechRadar office is this record-low price for the Nothing Ear (a) at Amazon. I'll admit, I'd never considered this brand until our audio editor sang their praises in our five-star review of the Nothing Ear (a). Top-end sound quality, excellent noise cancellation, great battery life and a comfy fit? All for much less than a pair of AirPods? That's a bargain.

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69 at Amazon

The Dyson Digital Slim on a pink background with text saying Big Savings.

It's almost unheard of to get a Dyson vacuum for under $250 but trust the Black Friday sales to shatter all expectations and throw up what I think is one of this year's best-ever deals.

The Dyson Digital Slim has been slashed by $220 at Best Buy, making the brand-new entry-level vacuum a huge steal over Black Friday. Given it's just released, we haven't had an opportunity to test it ourselves, but the specs put it on a similar level to the Dyson V8, which is a solid all-around vacuum for most pet-free homes.

Expect decent performance for your everyday cleaning with the Digital Slim, then, plus the premium design and features that come with a Dyson.

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

So, what are the headlines you need to know right now?

Well, as I've said, it's been Black Friday for about a month already in the UK, as retailers such as Currys and Argos both kicked off their sales at the start of November. The pace hasn't slowed ever since with deals dropping left, right and centre, each and every week.

In terms of standout deals, so far this year's sales have been great for TVs, headphones and vacuums in particular. I'll pick out some specific offers over the next couple of hours that are 100% recommended buys if you're in the market for any of these for yourself or a loved one. Stay tuned, folks, it's gonna be a long one!

Collage of Black Friday deals tech including Samsung TV, Kindle Paperwhite, Dyson vacuum, Bose headphones, MacBook and PS5

A very early happy Thanksgiving to those of you joining me in the US right now and good morning to everyone in the UK who's already up searching for this year's best Black Friday deals.

As someone who's covered Black Friday for nearly ten years now I've seen that this is the longest sales so far with many events kicking off at the start of November and running all through the month. That means many offers are already live today so you can score some excellent bargains on a whole host of top-rated tech.

I've picked out some of the best Black Friday sales for you to browse through right here, as well as the headline deals from each retailer you don't want to miss.

I'll continue adding more over the next 48 hours and into the weekend as the event ramps up. I'll also share individual deals recommended by TechRadar's team of expert reviewers on products such as laptops, TVs, headphones, vacuums, and more that they've tested and think are worth buying this Black Friday.

