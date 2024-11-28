Countdown to Black Friday 2024: all the best sales as they go live hand-picked by a deals expert

The countdown to Black Friday 2024 is on. With less than 24 hours to go until the big day, I'm using my near-decade of deals expertise to guide you through this year's event by sharing all the best Black Friday sales as soon as they go live.

What I've seen is that you don't have to wait until tomorrow to score a bargain as thousands of Black Friday deals are available right now. You can check out all the top sales I've found below, including the headline offers from each event and my recommendations for the best places to shop for certain products based on my experience covering Black Friday for eight years.

For retailers in the US, you've got the big three of Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart leading the way with some of this year's largest sales. All have some huge deals, including TVs from as little as $59.99, record-low prices on Apple tech and first-ever discounts on new products such as the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

Meanwhile, in the UK, I saw Black Friday effectively kicked off at the start of November with sales at the likes of Currys and Argos. They've expanded with more deals on TVs, laptops, vacuums, headphones and smart home tech each week. Today, you'll see other major retailers have joined them, including Amazon, John Lewis, AO and Very.

I'll continue updating this page with more of this year's Black Friday sales. Do check in regularly for the latest news, expert buying advice from the wider TechRadar team on the Black Friday deals they'd buy, and the top offers from even more places to grab a bargain.

Amazon (US) Start Date: Live Now The Amazon Black Friday sale is one of the biggest of the shopping season and it kicked off last week. Some of the best deals I've seen include up to 68% off TVs, headphones, laptops, gaming, Kindles, and smart home tech. Shop the full Amazon sale Best Buy Start Date: Live Now - more Nov 29 I've been following Best Buy's Black Friday sale since it started earlier this month and the retailer's doorbuster deals are the highlights. Don't miss record-low prices on Dyson vacuums, MacBooks and TVs. Shop the full Best Buy sale Walmart Start Date: Live Now The Walmart Black Friday sale runs from now until December 2. I think 50% off a Walmart Plus membership is an excellent scoop, while the other best deals are on Apple Watch, AirPods, toys and games consoles. Shop the full Walmart sale Target Start Date: Live Now I've found 50% off video games, up to $200 off Apple devices, and TVs from $179.99 in the Target Black Friday sale. There are also large reductions on appliances, toys, clothing, home decor and gifts. Shop the full Target sale Samsung Store Start Date: Live Now I've found shopping direct from Samsung is the best if you have an existing phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade in. Doing that can save you up to $1,100 on the S24 Ultra, Tab 10 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more. See the full Samsung sale Dell Start Date: Live Now The Dell Black Friday sale has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this year with Inspiron and XPS devices from $229.99. There are also big savings of up to $800 on Alienware gaming desktops and laptops. Shop the full Dell sale B&H Photo Start Date: Live Now I recommend B&H Photo as the place to go for deals on cameras and drones this Black Friday as there are big reductions of up to $600 on Canon, Sony and DJI. It's also good for Apple tech, with up to $250 off iPads and MacBooks. Shop the full B&H Photo sale Home Depot Start Date: Live Now Shopping for major appliances or tools this Black Friday? Home Depot has up to 40% off, as well as massive savings of up to $1,000 on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more right now. Some doorbuster deals are in-store only. Shop the full Home Depot sale Lowe's Start Date: Live Now There are two sides to the Lowe's Black Friday sale. The first is savings of up to 50% off major appliances, plus an additional 10% off select goods. Elsewhere you can find up to 25% off Christmas decor. Shop the full Lowe's sale

Amazon (UK) Start Date: Live Now The Amazon UK Black Friday sale is packed with offers on Apple tech, air fryers, headphones, games consoles. Some of the top discounts I've found are on Amazon devices such as Echo smart speakers, Kindles, and Fire tablets from as little as £18.99. Shop the full Amazon sale Argos Start Date: Live Now Argos was one of the first retailers to start its Black Friday sale in the UK and I've been following it as new deals have been added each week. The latest offers available now include up to 50% off TVs, toys, Lego, appliances, gaming and gifts – with more deals to come tomorrow. Shop the full Argos sale Currys Start Date: Live Now The Currys Black Friday sale started early in November and is another I've seen refreshed with new deals regularly. Today's highlights include price cuts on Ninja appliances, Shark vacuums, Samsung TVs, Apple iPads, Dyson hair care and Acer laptops. Shop the full Currys sale John Lewis Start Date: Live Now John Lewis has a vast range of tech, home, fashion and beauty deals in its Black Friday sale. Standouts include up to £300 off TVs, 20% off Le Creuset, record-low prices for MacBooks and up to 30% off Lego. Shop the full John Lewis sale Very Start Date: Live Now Online department store Very has a wide-ranging Black Friday sale this year with up to 60% off over 10,000 products. I've seen the best deals are on appliances, clothing, games consoles, tech, toys and homewares. Shop the full Very sale AO Start Date: Live Now AO is another option for lots of tech bargains this Black Friday, but is mainly the place I'd go for the biggest savings on major kitchen appliances. I've also seen up to 40% off laptops, air fryers and vacuums. Shop the full AO sale eBay Start Date: Live Now You can save an extra 20% on refurbished phones, vacuums, cameras, laptops and more in eBay's Black Friday sale. I was impressed by some certified refurb items from eBay when trying them for myself earlier this year so this is a great way to save money. Shop the full eBay sale Samsung (UK) Start Date: Live Now The Samsung UK sale is a good option if you are looking to upgrade your current tech to a shiny new Galaxy phone or tablet thanks to potentially huge trade-in rebates of up to £570. There are also bonus freebies up for grabs including soundbars and earbuds. Shop the full Samsung (UK) sale Boots Start Date: Live Now Boots is claiming its "biggest ever" Black Friday week is currently underway and, to be fair, there are some substantial savings up for grabs right now. As well as up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B, Philips and Remington, you can get up to 25% off 1,000s of fragrances and gift sets. Shop the full Boots sale

