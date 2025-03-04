Click Frenzy 2025 is the first major sale of the year – these are the 30+ best expert-picked deals so far

Refresh

The PayPal Frenzy sale has officially begun, having kicked off at 7pm this evening. There's already quite a few fantastic tech deals to be had and we're quite sure there'll be more incoming over the next few days. And we'll be back to hunt to them down, so best to pace ourselves. So we're calling it a night for now, but my colleagues and I will return bright and early to share more hot products going cheap(er). Why shop along with us? Between us, we have over 15 years of experience bargain hunting, and we've learnt a thing or two about what makes a good deal. It may not be the cheapest price, but if it's from a trusted retailer and has good value at the time, we'll be sure to let you know. We'll do all the price comparing ourselves before sharing a deal with you, so you can trust we're bringing you only the best buying advice. Until tomorrow – good night!

Talking toothbrush, anyone? (Image credit: Oclean) When Oclean made its Aussie debut in October last year, the Chinese toothbrush brand came armed with its smartest product – the Oclean X Ultra S. This sonic electric toothbrush talks. Yes, talks. Well, they're essentially recordings of feedback that you hear when you're doing something wrong while brushing. The toothbrush employs bone-conduction technology to deliver those oral feedback messages, so it sounds like a child scolding you, but just knowing you're doing something wrong will improve your brushing habits quickly. The motor delivers up to 84,000rpm of sonic movements and yet is gentle and effectively removes plaque. It tracks 8 zones inside your mouth and scores you on how well you've done after each brushing session. In our Oclean X Ultra S review, our tester was really impressed by its performance, but was surprised at how expensively it's priced in Australia – even taking taxes and duties into consideration, it's very pricey. However, a Click Frenzy discount at Shaver Shop makes it a little more affordable in comparison to its RRP. If you're curious, you only have to try it. Oclean X Ultra S: was AU$449.95 now AU$269.97 at the Shaver Shop

Spacetalk kids smartwatches (Image credit: Spacetalk) Sending your little one off to school can be a scary prospect – they'll be out of sight for hours and it's only natural that you'll worry. One way to alleviate some of that worry is to make sure you can stay in touch with them if necessary, and also keep tabs on them when they're outdoors. Enter Spacetalk. This Aussie company has been making kids smartwatches for a while now and is arguably the best way to stay connected with your child. The watches have no social media apps, or any other distractions for that matter, but provide an easy way for a li'l 'un to call the 'rents, grandparents or any other guardian you wish them to stay in touch with. You will need a 4G plan to stay connected, and you can follow your child via the built-in GPS tracker in the watches. The companion app gives you full control, allowing you to set up the contacts for your child. There is a dedicated SOS button in case of emergency, plus there's Bluetooth connectivity alongside 4G. You can choose between the Spacetalk Loop and the Spacetalk Adventurer 2, with AU$70 off both models. The difference between them is that the latter has a 5MP camera for video calls. • Spacetalk Loop: was AU$249 now AU$179 at Spacetalk

Sennheiser movie night (Image credit: Sennheiser) Sennheiser is no stranger to producing impressive pairs of headphones, but it's also particularly adept at making some outstanding soundbars. The AMBEO Soundbar Max is one such model that has the power and panache to seriously upgrade your home cinema experience. We haven't reviewed the big, burly soundbar ourselves here at TechRadar, but our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have. They said the AMBEO Soundbar Max can produce audio with natural tonality, cohesion and solidity, and the 3D audio processing is some of the best we've heard". What's more, it was released way back in 2019, yet has continued to receive coveted What Hi-Fi? awards, with the most recent coming in 2024. As part of its Click Frenzy deals, Sennheiser has bundled the AMBEO Soundbar Max with the partnering AMBEO Subwoofer – a perfect pairing if ever there was one – to make your sofa shake during particularly high octane movie scenes. Normally, the total price of this package exceeds AU$5,000 and likely out of the reach of many. But for Click Frenzy, you can nab the talented duo for AU$2,699. That may still seem like a lot, but when you consider you can also currently pick up the soundbar on its own from Sennheiser for AU$2,999, it makes excellent economical sense to grab both while you can. • Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max + AMBEO Subwoofer: was AU$5,119 now AU$2,699 at Sennheiser

It's game on with JBL (Image credit: JBL) JBL's a winner on price, and in the gaming headset market, it offers some competitively specced headsets for both entry-level gamers and high-end enthusiasts. Right now for Click Frenzy, you can score the awesome JBL Quantum 810 Wireless AU$100 off, bringing one of our favourite gaming headsets down to a much more attractive price. The company has also discounted the super cheap Quantum 100M2 to AU$39.95, and all variants of the Quantum 360 Wireless to AU$119.95. JBL Quantum 100M2: was AU$59.95 now AU$39.95 at JBL

Dyson does it in style (Image credit: Dyson / Future) While not the cheapest price ever, both the Supersonic Nural and the Airstrait have been given a AU$161 discount. Not what we'd call 'cheap', but the Nural is the smartest hair dryer there is, and the Airstrait doubles up as not just a hair dryer but a straightener too. And it will do its work without the need for hot plates. Both dryers were built to protect your hair and scalp, preventing long-term damage from excessive heat. With plenty of smarts to make them both coveted products, you can score this discount on the special-edition models of both – in a lovely red. The Nural is the Strawberry colourway, while the Airstrait is a darker Red Velvet/Gold combo that looks luxurious. • Dyson Supersonic Nural (Strawberry): was AU$749 now AU$588 at Dyson

