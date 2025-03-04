Live
Click Frenzy 2025 is the first major sale of the year – these are the 30+ best expert-picked deals so far
There's also plenty of savings on Bose, Sennheiser, Dyson and more
With the new year now well under way, it's time once again to get stuck into the major sales events in 2025 and first out of the gate is an all-new Click Frenzy sale with a well-known partner in tow: PayPal.
PayPal Frenzy, as it's officially being called, is now live and is running for a full 6 days. While the sale officially is only supposed to start at 7pm AEDT on Tuesday, March 4 and will run through until Monday, March 10, some retailers, as usual, have jumped the gun and have started sharing their deals. We've collected all the best ones on all things consumer tech below.
As the name suggests, PayPal is the hero partner of this particular Click Frenzy event but that doesn't mean you'll need to use the popular payment service to buy any discounted items.
PayPal is, however, running a social media competition wherein 300 shoppers will have the chance to win a share of AU$120,000. All they'll need to do is pay for items using the PayPal pay in 4 feature to be entered.
As ever, the TechRadar team and I are on hand to hunt down the very best PayPal Frenzy deals, which you can view below.
Retailers with PayPal Frenzy sales in Australia
- Bose: up to 30% off headphones, speakers and soundbars
- Dyson: up to AU$450 off vacuums, hair tools and fans
- HP: up to 40% off select laptops, and 2-in-1s
- JBL: 30% off select headphones and Bluetooth speakers
- Kogan.com: up to 60% off big-name tech brands
- Lenovo: score discounts on gaming laptops, 2-in-1s and more
- Manscaped: up to 50% off men's grooming tools
- Nespresso: free coffee capsules with eligible coffee machine orders
- Sennheiser: up to 50% off headphones and soundbars
- The Shaver Shop: up to 70% off personal grooming and beauty tools
- The Good Guys: deals across TVs, audio, appliances and more
Best Click Frenzy 2025 deals
Headphone & audio deals
Save AU$160.95
One of the standout deals of Sennheiser's Click Frenzy sale, the CX Plus earbuds drop to just AU$99, a smidge more than than their lowest price ever. Serving up a confidence, balanced sound with plenty of customisation to hand, they're a fantastic upgrade for any music lover.
Save AU$150
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but still makes for an excellent deal.
Save AU$2,420
Here us out. AU$2,699 may sound like a lot for a soundbar and subwoofer package, but the Ambeo Soundbar Max included in this Prime Set is currently AU$2,999 on its own, making this simple economical sense. The Soundbar Max is a formidable soundbar that produces effective surround effects and a dynamic, detailed sound. The addition of the subwoofer will majorly improve home movie nights.
Save AU$100
Employing best-in-class noise cancellation, an unbelievably comfortable and secure fit, solid battery life and a feature-packed app, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are nothing short of exemplary.
Save AU$151
Perhaps the perfect pair of Bose cans for most people, the QuietComfort Headphones tick all the boxes: excellent ANC, a comfortable and lightweight build and a crisp, rich and detailed sound. They miss out on some of the features given to the more expensive Ultras, but they're still a tremendous set.
Save AU$150.05
If you do want the all-singing, all-dancing pair of flagship Bose over-ears, this is a cracker of a deal. Offering an even more engaging, energetic sound, unrivalled ANC and an Immersive Audio for device-agnostic spatial audio, they really are among the best in the business. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but a AU$150 saving shouldn't be ignored.
Save AU20.95
This new Play model, a fresh take on the impressive (and dare we say iconic) Wonderboom 3, serves up a more sustainable design and, perhaps more crucially, USB-C charging. With up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and an IP67 rating, this compact portable speaker is ready to go wherever, whenever.
Save AU$101.95
This compact speaker packs a serious punch and a fun design, delivering 360-degree sound no matter where you connect. With an IP67 rating and 20 hours of playback on a single charge, you can take this Everboom anywhere.
TV deals
Save AU$700
Betta is offering a decent saving on this Samsung Q60D QLED screen in the large, 75-inch guise. While it may be Samsung's entry-level model, it still serves up lovely details, textures and contrast. The main drawback is a lack of 4K 120Hz support, meaning gamers may want to look elsewhere. For everyone else, however, this is a great deal. It's worth noting that this model is on clearance, so we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.
Home appliance deals
Save AU$249.01
This is one of the first significant deals we've seen on Dyson's first-ever floor washer and it undercuts the brand's own official Click Frenzy sale price of AU$788. Whether you choose to buy it from Amazon or directly from Dyson for a slightly higher price, there's no denying it's good for mopping hard floors. That said, in our Dyson WashG1 review, we found it can have issues if the floor is uneven (like has grouting between tiles), but it effectively cleaned up a whole lot of messes.
Save AU$350
This is the only dedicated hard-floor vacuum Dyson has, and the only one that can lie completely flat to go under furniture – no additional bendy tube needed. The floor head also moves at tight angles, so it can go around narrow furniture legs, cleaning edges well. While we think it's overpriced for what it does, we still gave it 4 stars in our Dyson Omni-Glide review. And that's because we think it's perfect for small and tight spaces, particularly for just AU$399.
Save AU$550
The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is a fantastic cordless vacuum that we awarded 4.5-stars in our review. It combines a slew of advanced features like a laser light, the ability to measure how much you’ve cleaned and automatic suction with supreme power which results in an excellent, easy clean. We thought it was worth its premium RRP, so its an easy recommendation right now.
Save AU$200
Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.
Save AU$50
Make mealtimes a breeze thanks to Ninja's Foodi machine. This innovative multicooker has 11 smart presets, including air fry, bake, roast, grill, pressure cook and steam, just to name a few! The 6L, ceramic lined pot is easy to clean post-cook and is big enough to make more than enough food to satisfy any family size.
Save AU$80
Yes, you read that right — this nifty little Tefal machine can cook and reheat pizza in an airfryer! With 10 preset options, including pizza, frozen pizza and more, this extra-large cooker will house up to 1kg of fries, 30 wings and 27cm pizzas.
Save AU$222
This excellent indoor grill and air fryer earned 4.5 stars in our Ninja Foodi Smart XL review, thanks to its gorgeous design, superb cooking abilities and range of features. You can't cook different foods at different times and temperatures, we should point out, but for solo cooking it's tremendous.
Save AU$100.99
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
PC deals
Save AU$800
We think AU$1,999 is a cracker of a deal for this recently launched laptop. The Slim 7i Aura features the new Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, a big 15.3-inch 2800 x 1800 touchscreen display and premium features like a facial recognition webcam and Wi-Fi 7.
Save AU$910
Want a lightweight, yet powerful laptop with all day battery life? It's hard to go past the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X, with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU. You also get a 14.5-inch, 2944 x 1840 OLED display, with 500 nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour and a 90Hz refresh rate. It's also just 1.28kg, and 12.9mm thick. For more info, read the 4.5 star review from our friends over at Tom's Guide.
Save AU$1,371
The Legion 5i scored very well in our review, and this deal is on one of our favourite configurations. Sure, the AU$3,870 RRP is optimistic, but AU$2,499 is a great deal for an i9-equipped, RTX 4060 packing gaming machine with 32GB of RAM and a 2560 x 1600, 165Hz screen.
Save AU$1,300
Score a great 46% off this versatile 2-in-1 HP Envy x360 from HP. It features an Intel Ultra 7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Plus of course a 1200p 16-inch touchscreen that conveniently folds through 360 degrees. Even better, it's actually AU$100 cheaper than during Black Friday.
Gaming deals
Save AU$250
You can save an excellent AU$250 on the latest version of the Meta Quest VR headset, although do note this isn't technically a PayPal Frenzy deal as it's coming from Amazon (we just couldn't not include). You also get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.
Save AU$20
The JBL Quantum 100M2 is ideal for entry-level gamers, looking for their first headset without paying a high price. They're simple and don't include a heap of great extras, but for the price you get decent lag-free audio and a capable boom mic.
Save AU$50
This is JBL's mid-range gaming headset, and while we haven't reviewed the standard 360, you can read our JBL Quantum 360X review (the version aimed at Xbox players) and our JBL Quantum 360P review (aimed at PlayStation gamers). The headsets are mostly the same except that the Xbox and PlayStation-oriented models are optimised for console play. They offer decent audio and are multi-platform, though the plastic build can feel a little cheap. With a significant price drop however, these are some attractive headsets.
The same discount applies to the JBL Quantum 360P wireless and the JBL Quantum 360X wireless, with the 360X including one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Save AU$100
Easily our pick of the bunch, the JBL Quantum 810 Wireless offer outstanding audio quality and a brilliant-sounding microphone, backed up by an awesome base price that's even better with this discount. In our JBL Quantum 810 wireless review we awarded the headset a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval, though be aware that the RGB drains battery quite quickly and that surround sound is only available on PC.
Mobile & wearable deals
Save AU$400 with coupon code
Want a Samsung S-series device without the high cost? Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) provides just that, boasting Galaxy AI features like its premium siblings. This model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's already received a AU$300 discount, but you can save an extra AU$100 off when you use the coupon code FRENZY100 at checkout. Discount applies to the Mint, Blue and Graphite colour options.
Save AU$152
While not strictly a Frenzy deal owing to the fact it's on Amazon, this is a fabulous deal on the feature-packed Garmin Instinct 2. It boasts an impressive month-long battery life (or 30 hours with GPS enabled) plus, it comes with the usual Garmin fitness tracking features and a monochromatic display.
Haircare & beauty deals
Save AU$161
Back to its Boxing Day 2024 price from December last year, Dyson is flogging its special edition Strawberry Nural for a decent price. It's not the cheapest price on the Nural, which was AU$458 on the Ceramic Patina/Topaz model during Black Friday last year, but that Strawberry option looks... delicious. Considering you'll get multiple attachments, the carry case and free gifts (hair clips and a paddle brush), this is a pretty good bargain at this time of year.
Save AU$161
Our Dyson Airstrait review found this styling tool was incredibly effective at drying and styling hair at the same time thanks to the power of air. We found it could cut down the time you take to get ready and reduce the effect of heat damage. While it is an effective straightener, it should be noted that you won't necessarily end up with poker-straight hair if you have tight curls.
Save AU$179.98
This sonic electric toothbrush launched in Australia in October last year and promptly saw a 44% discount. While this Click Frenzy offer isn't as good – it's AU$20 more – it worth considering if you want the smartest, most talkative electric toothbrush money can buy. In our five-star Oclean X Ultra S review, we called it "chatty" and "clever" as it uses bone-conduction tech to provide vocal feedback in real time so you brush exactly you ought to. It's cutting-edge stuff in oral hygiene and you'll get three replacement cleaning heads in the box too.
Save AU$150.99
With a massive 62% slashed from its RRP, the Oral-B Smart 4 4000 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case is the perfect upgrade for your bathroom vanity. It has built-in Bluetooth (because why not?) to connect to your phone, where it will provide you with real-time feedback via the Oral-B app.
Save AU$101
Still one of the biggest names in the haircare business, this GHD Gold professional hair straightener, is a fantastic option for anyone looking to tame their curls. It can evenly maintain the optimum styling temperature of 185ºC from root to tip, and will take just 25 seconds to heat up. Oh, it's also got a heat-resistant plate guard.
Save AU$300
Braun's Series 9 PRO+ is a wet & dry electric shaver that benefits from the brand's 6-in-1 SmartCare Center. This clever feature is able to clean, dry, and charge your shaver after use, leaving it feeling like a new shaver every day. It also comes with a cleaning brush, shaver care cartridge and fabric travel case.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The PayPal Frenzy sale has officially begun, having kicked off at 7pm this evening. There's already quite a few fantastic tech deals to be had and we're quite sure there'll be more incoming over the next few days. And we'll be back to hunt to them down, so best to pace ourselves. So we're calling it a night for now, but my colleagues and I will return bright and early to share more hot products going cheap(er).
Why shop along with us? Between us, we have over 15 years of experience bargain hunting, and we've learnt a thing or two about what makes a good deal. It may not be the cheapest price, but if it's from a trusted retailer and has good value at the time, we'll be sure to let you know. We'll do all the price comparing ourselves before sharing a deal with you, so you can trust we're bringing you only the best buying advice.
Until tomorrow – good night!
Talking toothbrush, anyone?
When Oclean made its Aussie debut in October last year, the Chinese toothbrush brand came armed with its smartest product – the Oclean X Ultra S.
This sonic electric toothbrush talks. Yes, talks. Well, they're essentially recordings of feedback that you hear when you're doing something wrong while brushing. The toothbrush employs bone-conduction technology to deliver those oral feedback messages, so it sounds like a child scolding you, but just knowing you're doing something wrong will improve your brushing habits quickly.
The motor delivers up to 84,000rpm of sonic movements and yet is gentle and effectively removes plaque. It tracks 8 zones inside your mouth and scores you on how well you've done after each brushing session.
In our Oclean X Ultra S review, our tester was really impressed by its performance, but was surprised at how expensively it's priced in Australia – even taking taxes and duties into consideration, it's very pricey. However, a Click Frenzy discount at Shaver Shop makes it a little more affordable in comparison to its RRP. If you're curious, you only have to try it.
Oclean X Ultra S:
was AU$449.95 now AU$269.97 at the Shaver Shop
Spacetalk kids smartwatches
Sending your little one off to school can be a scary prospect – they'll be out of sight for hours and it's only natural that you'll worry. One way to alleviate some of that worry is to make sure you can stay in touch with them if necessary, and also keep tabs on them when they're outdoors.
Enter Spacetalk. This Aussie company has been making kids smartwatches for a while now and is arguably the best way to stay connected with your child. The watches have no social media apps, or any other distractions for that matter, but provide an easy way for a li'l 'un to call the 'rents, grandparents or any other guardian you wish them to stay in touch with.
You will need a 4G plan to stay connected, and you can follow your child via the built-in GPS tracker in the watches. The companion app gives you full control, allowing you to set up the contacts for your child. There is a dedicated SOS button in case of emergency, plus there's Bluetooth connectivity alongside 4G.
You can choose between the Spacetalk Loop and the Spacetalk Adventurer 2, with AU$70 off both models. The difference between them is that the latter has a 5MP camera for video calls.
• Spacetalk Loop:
was AU$249 now AU$179 at Spacetalk
• Spacetalk Adventurer:
was AU$349 now AU$279 at Spacetalk
Sennheiser movie night
Sennheiser is no stranger to producing impressive pairs of headphones, but it's also particularly adept at making some outstanding soundbars. The AMBEO Soundbar Max is one such model that has the power and panache to seriously upgrade your home cinema experience.
We haven't reviewed the big, burly soundbar ourselves here at TechRadar, but our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have. They said the AMBEO Soundbar Max can produce audio with natural tonality, cohesion and solidity, and the 3D audio processing is some of the best we've heard". What's more, it was released way back in 2019, yet has continued to receive coveted What Hi-Fi? awards, with the most recent coming in 2024.
As part of its Click Frenzy deals, Sennheiser has bundled the AMBEO Soundbar Max with the partnering AMBEO Subwoofer – a perfect pairing if ever there was one – to make your sofa shake during particularly high octane movie scenes.
Normally, the total price of this package exceeds AU$5,000 and likely out of the reach of many. But for Click Frenzy, you can nab the talented duo for AU$2,699. That may still seem like a lot, but when you consider you can also currently pick up the soundbar on its own from Sennheiser for AU$2,999, it makes excellent economical sense to grab both while you can.
• Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max + AMBEO Subwoofer:
was AU$5,119 now AU$2,699 at Sennheiser
It's game on with JBL
JBL's a winner on price, and in the gaming headset market, it offers some competitively specced headsets for both entry-level gamers and high-end enthusiasts.
Right now for Click Frenzy, you can score the awesome JBL Quantum 810 Wireless AU$100 off, bringing one of our favourite gaming headsets down to a much more attractive price. The company has also discounted the super cheap Quantum 100M2 to AU$39.95, and all variants of the Quantum 360 Wireless to AU$119.95.
Dyson does it in style
While not the cheapest price ever, both the Supersonic Nural and the Airstrait have been given a AU$161 discount. Not what we'd call 'cheap', but the Nural is the smartest hair dryer there is, and the Airstrait doubles up as not just a hair dryer but a straightener too. And it will do its work without the need for hot plates.
Both dryers were built to protect your hair and scalp, preventing long-term damage from excessive heat. With plenty of smarts to make them both coveted products, you can score this discount on the special-edition models of both – in a lovely red. The Nural is the Strawberry colourway, while the Airstrait is a darker Red Velvet/Gold combo that looks luxurious.
• Dyson Supersonic Nural (Strawberry):
was AU$749 now AU$588 at Dyson
• Dyson Airstrait (Red Velvet/Gold):
was AU$749 now AU$588 at Dyson
Welcome to PayPal Frenzy!
Hello and welcome to TechRadar's coverage of the first Click Frenzy sale of 2025, PayPal Frenzy.
While PayPal may be the partner of this particular Click Frenzy event, it appears to be running in the same vein as Click Frenzy's Mayhem and The Main Event sales. That means you don't have to use the PayPal payment service to scoop up the deals, meaning greater accessibility for everyone.
I will be updating this page through the full 6 days of the sale – it runs until Monday, March 10, with the best deals as soon as I find them. I've already found a healthy selection of great bargains, which you can already view on this page.
