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The best Black Friday deals in the UK in 2026: top picks from Amazon, Nintendo, Argos, Apple, PlayStation, Lego, Currys, and more
Our top picks from the hundreds of sales underway this week
It's the day before Black Friday, but no one is waiting around until tomorrow to get the deals started. In fact, sales have been live at most UK retailers for weeks, as the likes of Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and more all kicked off the huge shopping season early. But of the thousands of offers out there, which ones are actually worth buying?
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Well, the TechRadar team and I have been following and studying the sales all month to bring you this guide to the best Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, and more.
Right here, you'll find record-low prices on this year's best-rated tech that we love, timely savings on must-have items from your wishlist, as well as some cheap gift ideas that should help you finish your Christmas shopping with loads of time spare. I've tried to find something for everyone.
Standouts from this year's sales so far include low prices for popular Shark and Ninja appliances, big savings on PS5 and Switch 2 bundles, and lots of cheap essentials that are worth stocking up on while you can.
Do also check the price promises or guarantees that are in place at many retailers over this period. It means that, if you find something cheaper during the sale, the store will often refund you or provide a gift card for the difference. A nice bit of peace of mind to have if you're unsure about when is the best time to shop.
As for the deals I've picked out below, these have been chosen based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.
Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more top deals in the days ahead.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 20 Black Friday deals
I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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Paramount+: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount
You can get a two-month Paramount+ Standard subscription for £2.50 per month as part of its Black Friday streaming deal. The same 75% saving is available on the Premium plan if you'd prefer that to get ad-free viewing and 4K streams. This is another discount that's available until November 30.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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We've got a record-low price this Black Friday for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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Very has dropped the most stacked Nintendo Switch 2 bundle we'll likely see all Black Friday. You get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Ocarina of Time, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Batman, and a Hot Wheels game for £489.99. Sure, not all of the games are top-tier, but two are console must-haves, and a couple of the others are solid titles for youngsters. If you're after value for money, this is hard to beat.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone
Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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Here's a great low price for a basic big-screen TV. This 65-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing — especially if you're on a tighter budget.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 23% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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One of the best smart home bundles you'll see
Amazon's Black Friday sale has had a super-cheap smart home bundle for most of the week, but it proved so popular that it has already sold out. However, another almost identical version has taken its place.
You can now get this Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K+ and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for £44.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want to get started with a simple and easy-to-use home security setup.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K + Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was
£129.98 now £44.99 at Amazon
Snag a beautiful Bose speaker for almost 40% less
Want a brilliant-sounding, gorgeous-looking, and feature-rich Bose Bluetooth speaker for almost 40% off? I'll stop asking silly questions.
The Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is easily one of my favorite mid-sized models I've tested, with detailed, even-handed audio, a durable design with IP67 dust and waterproofing, and suave looks with an eye-catching selection of color options. For less than £93, this is an absolute steal.
Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was
£149.95 now £92.71 at Amazon
A new angle on security
Homeowners have wanted a pan-and-tilt Ring camera for years, and finally their prayers have been answered. This half-price cam lets you track subjects using the Ring app, making it a particularly good option for keeping tabs on pets when you're away.
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K: was
£59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Two exceptional RTX 5070 gaming laptop deals at Currys
Amazon tends to steal the headlines when it comes to Black Friday, but I'm personally always partial to Currys' event. Not only does the retailer offer genuine record-low prices, but it's usually particularly good for specialist electronics like gaming laptops.
Two deals that prove my point are the Gigabyte A16 for £1,399 (was £1,449), and the Acer Nitro V16 for £1,499 (was £1,899). These two have to be some of the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptops on the market right now, and you can knock a further £100 off the asking price by using the code GAMING100 at checkout.
While a little on the pricey side, these RTX 5070 gaming laptops are perfect if you're looking to run all the latest games at max settings - and they should last a few good years down the line, too.
Gigabyte A16 gaming laptop: was
£1,449 now £1,299 at Currys
Acer Nitro V16 gaming laptop: was
£1,899 now £1,499 at Currys
Sony for a song
What if that active noise cancellation tech everyone waffles on about isn't for you?
You wouldn't be the first person to tell me this, as TechRadar's Audio Editor. I even asked a lead audiologist why some wearers report a slightly nauseating effect with ANC in wireless headphones, and the quick answer is this: usually, that pressure sensation you perceive is purely that — perception. What happens is that because ANC reduces low-frequency noise around you first and foremost, your brain can interpret it in a similar way to experiencing the change in altitude on an aeroplane (see also: travel sickness).
So if you're not into ANC, I have an immense deal for you! These Sony — yes, Sony — on-ear headphones only arrived in September 2026, and promptly received a glowing 4.5-star review from my colleague Harry Padoan.
As I said, the only thing you can't have here is active noise-nixing, but if you're someone who finds that surplus to requirements, why pay for something you won't use? Maybe you just found your ideal cheap on-ears. Another Sony scorcher!
Sony WH-CH530: was
£49.99 now £31.50 at Amazon
Not sure which Dyson vacuum Black Friday deal to pick?
I personally wouldn't know where to start with Dyson's vacuum range. With names like Cyclone V8, Konical V10, Detect V15, and Piston Animal V16, I get a little confused. Luckily, I called on an expert to put together the quiz below to help you decide which model to get in the Black Friday sale.
Dyson Clean+Wash: was
£429.99 now £239 at Amazon
OK, you've had a few suggestions from me — what about the rest of the TechRadar team? I'm going to start handing over to them for their personal picks…
Amazon's smart displays are all on sale
All five Amazon Echo Show devices are on sale for Black Friday, although it's worth noting that only the Echo Show 8 is at a record-low price right now.
Could they go lower? Possibly, but I wouldn't count on it. Still, the Echo Show 11 and Show 15 have only ever been £10 cheaper, so are unlikely to be much better value than this either way.
Price aside, these devices are a great way to add some smart functionality into your home — perfect for asking questions, setting timers, following cooking instructions and linking to a Ring Doorbell and other smart home kit.
Echo Show 5: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 8: was
£199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 11: was
£249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 15: was
£349.99 now £239.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 21: was
£499.99 now £399.99 at Amazon
I like the Sound of this deal
I swapped from Sonos to Wiim last year and can highly recommend the company's excellent Wiim Sound speaker. Not only does it look great and have a handy little screen for viewing track info, it sounds superb — particularly when I'm streaming hi-res audio from Qobuz, which it plays nicely with.
It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less.
Wiim Sound: was
£299 now £249 at Amazon
Wiim Sound Lite: was
£229 now £189 at Amazon
I couldn't cope without this air fryer (seriously)
The AF300 is the best-selling air fryer in Ninja's range, and so many people praise its ability to cook meat and veg side by side, making weeknight dinners much quicker to put together.
I am one of those many people, because I bought this exact model a couple of years ago and have not regretted it for a second. In fact, it's transformed my cooking (well, on the nights when I am not really 'cooking' but am instead heating things up). Seriously — it's great, and an absolute steal at this price.
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Surprise — the Kindle is on sale for Black Friday!
Where shall we start then? How about with Kindle — because after all, Kindles are where it all started for Amazon, and Amazon is one of the big players in Black Friday land.
Now, Amazon recently released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and this "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle that scored four stars in our review has enjoyed its first price cut this Black Friday. We weren't expecting that, really, but it's very much appreciated.
Older models might offer better value, and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features, but this is a solid choice for most readers.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Our live coverage of the countdown to Black Friday starts now
We're nearly there, folks. Just over five hours to go until we enter Black Friday, although going by all of the adverts and sales already underway you might not know the difference once we pass midnight.
The TechRadar team and I have been on hand for most of the month, searching through all of the offers to bring you the very best deals on the tech we've tested and love — as well as a few cheap gifts for the Christmas period and home essentials that are worth stocking up on while the discounts are so high.
Stick around for regular updates as I share some of the highlights this evening, with help from the many experts on the TechRadar team, who will be talking through the products they've tested and in same cases spent their own money on.
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