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One of the best smart home bundles you'll see (Image credit: Ring) Amazon's Black Friday sale has had a super-cheap smart home bundle for most of the week, but it proved so popular that it has already sold out. However, another almost identical version has taken its place. You can now get this Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K+ and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for £44.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want to get started with a simple and easy-to-use home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K + Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was £129.98 now £44.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Snag a beautiful Bose speaker for almost 40% less (Image credit: Future) Want a brilliant-sounding, gorgeous-looking, and feature-rich Bose Bluetooth speaker for almost 40% off? I'll stop asking silly questions. The Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is easily one of my favorite mid-sized models I've tested, with detailed, even-handed audio, a durable design with IP67 dust and waterproofing, and suave looks with an eye-catching selection of color options. For less than £93, this is an absolute steal. Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149.95 now £92.71 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

A new angle on security (Image credit: Ring, Future) Homeowners have wanted a pan-and-tilt Ring camera for years, and finally their prayers have been answered. This half-price cam lets you track subjects using the Ring app, making it a particularly good option for keeping tabs on pets when you're away. Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Two exceptional RTX 5070 gaming laptop deals at Currys (Image credit: Gigabyte) Amazon tends to steal the headlines when it comes to Black Friday, but I'm personally always partial to Currys' event. Not only does the retailer offer genuine record-low prices, but it's usually particularly good for specialist electronics like gaming laptops. Two deals that prove my point are the Gigabyte A16 for £1,399 (was £1,449), and the Acer Nitro V16 for £1,499 (was £1,899). These two have to be some of the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptops on the market right now, and you can knock a further £100 off the asking price by using the code GAMING100 at checkout. While a little on the pricey side, these RTX 5070 gaming laptops are perfect if you're looking to run all the latest games at max settings - and they should last a few good years down the line, too. Gigabyte A16 gaming laptop: was £1,449 now £1,299 at Currys

Acer Nitro V16 gaming laptop: was £1,899 now £1,499 at Currys By Alex Whitelock

Sony for a song (Image credit: Future) What if that active noise cancellation tech everyone waffles on about isn't for you? You wouldn't be the first person to tell me this, as TechRadar's Audio Editor. I even asked a lead audiologist why some wearers report a slightly nauseating effect with ANC in wireless headphones, and the quick answer is this: usually, that pressure sensation you perceive is purely that — perception. What happens is that because ANC reduces low-frequency noise around you first and foremost, your brain can interpret it in a similar way to experiencing the change in altitude on an aeroplane (see also: travel sickness). So if you're not into ANC, I have an immense deal for you! These Sony — yes, Sony — on-ear headphones only arrived in September 2026, and promptly received a glowing 4.5-star review from my colleague Harry Padoan. As I said, the only thing you can't have here is active noise-nixing, but if you're someone who finds that surplus to requirements, why pay for something you won't use? Maybe you just found your ideal cheap on-ears. Another Sony scorcher! Sony WH-CH530: was £49.99 now £31.50 at Amazon By Becky Scarrott

Not sure which Dyson vacuum Black Friday deal to pick? (Image credit: Future) I personally wouldn't know where to start with Dyson's vacuum range. With names like Cyclone V8, Konical V10, Detect V15, and Piston Animal V16, I get a little confused. Luckily, I called on an expert to put together the quiz below to help you decide which model to get in the Black Friday sale. Dyson Clean+Wash: was £429.99 now £239 at Amazon By Amelia Schwanke

OK, you've had a few suggestions from me — what about the rest of the TechRadar team? I'm going to start handing over to them for their personal picks… By Marc McLaren

I like the Sound of this deal (Image credit: Future) I swapped from Sonos to Wiim last year and can highly recommend the company's excellent Wiim Sound speaker. Not only does it look great and have a handy little screen for viewing track info, it sounds superb — particularly when I'm streaming hi-res audio from Qobuz, which it plays nicely with. It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less. Wiim Sound: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Wiim Sound Lite: was £229 now £189 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

I couldn't cope without this air fryer (seriously) (Image credit: Emily Peck / Future) The AF300 is the best-selling air fryer in Ninja's range, and so many people praise its ability to cook meat and veg side by side, making weeknight dinners much quicker to put together. I am one of those many people, because I bought this exact model a couple of years ago and have not regretted it for a second. In fact, it's transformed my cooking (well, on the nights when I am not really 'cooking' but am instead heating things up). Seriously — it's great, and an absolute steal at this price. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Surprise — the Kindle is on sale for Black Friday! (Image credit: WinFuture) Where shall we start then? How about with Kindle — because after all, Kindles are where it all started for Amazon, and Amazon is one of the big players in Black Friday land. Now, Amazon recently released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and this "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle that scored four stars in our review has enjoyed its first price cut this Black Friday. We weren't expecting that, really, but it's very much appreciated. Older models might offer better value, and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features, but this is a solid choice for most readers. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren