<a id="elk-f6b04064-834a-4ab7-86b3-0c506f91a297"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-my-live-coverage-of-the-black-friday-sales">Welcome to my live coverage of the Black Friday sales</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="040b001b-ac35-4e19-8a5a-055cc770b97e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="xXEBkeF7YR8FxwqzNRfPdj" name="Op7" alt="Collage of tech from the Black Friday sales on a turquoise background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/xXEBkeF7YR8FxwqzNRfPdj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="80fc94c6-81df-4a1d-bc4f-00660463f841">Good afternoon and thanks for joining me once again as I take on the role of your guide to this year's Black Friday sales in the UK. It's going to be a busy week, with multiple retailers dropping new offers on Wednesday and Amazon's mega-sale starting on Thursdays, so you can expect a flurry of deals over the coming days.</p><p>I'm here to pick out the gems from all the trash, bringing you the price cuts on the products that matter and the bargains myself and the TechRadar team fully recommend. For now, I'll be highlighting some of the best early Black Friday deals so far, so let's take a look at what's available already.</p>