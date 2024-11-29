Live
The best AirPods Black Friday deals, chosen by an Apple expert
I used to work at Apple's Genius Bar, and I've got all the top AirPods Black Friday tips
We're here – it's happening right now folks. Black Friday, we are in you! If you're just searching for Black Friday AirPods deals now, welcome: the headline-grabber Stateside is AirPods Pro 2 for $153.99 from Amazon, the cheapest they've ever been! In the UK, you can get AirPods Pro 2 for a joint-lowest price of £179 from John Lewis with 3 months of Apple Music thrown in.
Oh, and a quick shout-out to Apple's new AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation in the US, which just dropped another $4 to $164.99 at Amazon (was $179.99) or the cheaper version without ANC are now £116.10 in the UK (was £129) at Amazon UK.
Beyond these deals, AirPods Black Friday deals have been a bit light (particularly when it comes to Apple's over-ear output), although AirPods Max have fallen back to their lowest price of $399 at Amazon if you're in the US.
I used to work at Apple's Genius Bar, so I know everything about AirPods and what they're capable of. I've been tracking AirPods prices for a very long time, did you know Apple will price-match the best deals you find this Black Friday? I'll be keeping an eye on this and all the top Black Friday deals for improvements on these prices, and I'll update this live blog regularly so you don't miss out on a brilliant offer.
Black Friday AirPods deals in the US
- Amazon: Record low on AirPods Pro and Max
- Best Buy: Double discounts with Best Buy Plus
- Target: AirPods from $99
- Walmart: AirPods Pro 2 for $154
This is $5 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been before – though they've been this price since earlier this week. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unloseable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, so are great for comfort.
This is basically the cheapest AirPods Max have ever been (they may have been literally a couple of bucks cheaper, but not enough to make a real difference). This deal is on the older Lightning version rather than the newer USB-C one (though the charging port is the only change). You'll get their natural and highly detailed sound, excellent spatial audio, and smart Apple-friendly features for a very strong price.
The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort, and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports Personalized Spatial Audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. These are the version without active noise cancellation (and some other extra features).
If you want Apple's open-ear fit (without the in-ear tip) but with active noise cancellation to make it easier to hear your music, these are the buds for you. They also have spatial audio, Find My in the case (including a speaker), and wireless charging. They sound very fun, too, with a full sound. This is the lowest price they've been to date. We'd suggest most people should pay less money for the AirPods Pro 2, but if you want the open-ear fit, then they work well.
Black Friday AirPods deals in the UK
- Amazon: AirPods Pro 2 for £179
- Argos: Low prices – click & collect
- Currys: AirPods 3rd Gen for £99
- John Lewis: AirPods Pro 2 with 3 months Apple Music
This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen AirPods Pro 2 for in the UK. These are the best-selling earbuds on the planet, thanks to their superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, gesture control and more. This is available at lots of retailers, but John Lewis is throwing in 3 months of Apple Music for free, so I'd recommend getting that extra bonus.
Also at: Amazon for £179
These are very new, so any discount on them is good – and this is a 10% saving on buds that only arrived in September. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort, and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports Personalized Spatial Audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. This version doesn't include noise cancellation, wireless charging or the Find My speaker in the case.
If you want Apple's open-ear design that doesn't go right into your ear canals, but you still want active noise cancellation to make it easier to hear your music, these are the buds for you. They also have spatial audio, Find My in the case (including a speaker), and wireless charging. They sound very fun, too, with a full sound. At 10% off, it's a relatively small discount and you might want to pay slightly more for the Pro-suffixed set (and get better sound and features), but if you want this kind of ear fit, this is the best price we've seen across all retailers.
Today's best AirPods deals in Australia
- Apple AU: 3 months free Apple Music
- Amazon AU: up to 15% off select AirPods
- eBay: save with regularly updated checkout codes
- Kogan: save more with a Kogan First membership
- Vodafone: 3 months free Apple Music
Save AU$110
This JB Hi-Fi deal brings Apple's newest AirPod Pros down to a very respectable AU$289 – that's about as low as they get when buying from a big retailer. (They've occasionally been a bit cheaper with eBay Plus coupon stacking, but nothing similar is on offer at present.) These second-generation AirPods Pro remain an excellent pair of noise-cancelling in-ears, especially for iPhone owners, capable of drowning out virtually all external sounds. This latest model comes with a charging case that uses USB-C cable.
There's a modest AU$21 discount on Apple's new AirPods 4 at Big W for Black Friday. Note that these are the cheaper version of the AirPods 4 and therefore don't include active noise cancelling, though they do still pack spatial audio and voice isolation thanks to Apple's new H2 chip. The redesigned charge case provides another 30 hours of battery and charges via USB-C.
Since the arrival of the 4th-generation AirPods earlier this year, stock of older 2nd- and 3rd-gen versions has quietly dried up – and moreover, what's left is often overpriced when compared to the AU$219 RRP of their newest sibling. However, if you're really looking to score the cheapest AirPods possible this Black Friday, Dick Smith and Kogan are offering the 2nd-gens for AU$163, which is the lowest we can find for a new pair of AirPods this sale season – a fee that recently dropped by $6. Note that these are imported stock, rather than being Australian.
Available in the grey [now sold out], green and pink colourways, DigiDirect currently has the best Black Friday price for Apple's over-ear AirPods, undercutting the next-best offer from Amazon (where they're AU$784.50) by a significant margin. We've occasionally seen these going for under AU$700, so while not an all-time low this is still a fair price if you've been holding out for a good deal.
My day job at TechRadar is all about AI, but I'm also an Apple expert, and I previously worked for iMore.com – and in the past, I worked at the Apple Genius Bar. I know how to make the most of everything AirPods can do, and I've been tracking their prices for years, so I know a good deal for them.
I've reviewed over 150 audio products since becoming a tech journalist, ranging from super-budget earbuds to high-end Hi-Res Audio music players. Before joining TechRadar, I spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything the world of audio had to offer; before that, I was a professional dancer. I've spent five years working on Black Friday headphones coverage, so between my experience of previous deals and of the headphones themselves, I know what's a real bargain.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Let's start with this ridiculously low price for Apple's best earbuds. Right now you can grab AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for $153.99 (was $249), a crazy good price for the USB-C model.
If you're in the UK, you can also snag AirPods Pro 2 for £179 (was £229) at Amazon, and trust me, they're well worth the price.
I absolutely love the AirPods Pro 2's Transparency mode, it allows me to be present while still listening to music, perfect for evening dog walks.
AirPods always rank among the most popular Black Friday purchases, and it's easy to see why – they tend to get record-low prices, and it's not like Apple has been known for big discounts in the past, though that's really changed in the last few years.
Welcome to our AirPods Black Friday round-up! I'm going to be updating this page throughout the day with deals, as well as tips and advice on making the most of AirPods.