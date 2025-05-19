I'm looking through the massive Best Buy Memorial Day sale and hand-picking all the best deals worth adding to your cart

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale 2025 (Image credit: Future) Jump to...

Best Buy isn't waiting around until next week to kick off its Memorial Day sale, as the retailer's massive deals event is already live today.

I'm using my near-decade of deals-hunting experience to bring you all of the very best offers right here, including some of the year's biggest savings so far on TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, cameras, smartwatches, and more.

• Browse the full Best Buy Memorial Day sale

The iconic Best Buy appliances sale got things underway last week with headline savings of up to 50% off major appliances. As I expected, this is one of the best opportunities to pick up a new refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven or dishwasher for less – and there are even larger discounts when you bundle certain items together.

If you're not after a complete kitchen redo, then there's a wide selection of tech deals up for grabs. I've spotted some of this year's lowest prices on many top-rated models that come recommended by the expert reviewers here at TechRadar.

Standout offers I've seen on day one of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale include the LG C4 65-inch OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,299 (was $1,599.99). This is still the best TV you can buy right now and even better value for money with today's best-ever price cut.

You can also find up to $200 off iPads, this super-cheap HP 14 Chromebook for $139 (was $349), and some of our favorite Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229 (was $299) – a return to the lowest price this year.

That's just a small sample of what's available in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.

I'll continue searching through the sale this week and across the holiday weekend to bring you more of the best deals that come recommended by me and the TechRadar team.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale - my top 19 picks

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

The main draw of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is here. The retailer has taken up to 50% off major appliances for the upcoming holiday, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. Overall, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $699.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. It offers excellent picture quality and impressive contrast that make TV shows and movies pop. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at everything you throw at it – and now this 65-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy As an alternative to the LG C4, you can also consider the Samsung S90D. This is a newer version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. With the S90D, you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

HP Chromebook 14: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality, then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to their lowest price this year at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package that's only been $30 cheaper over Black Friday.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy The Sony XM6s are now here, but the older WH-1000MX4 remain as some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all for half the price of the newer XM6 and almost $100 cheaper than the XM4. That's why we still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Memorial Day.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get the class-leading over-ear XM5 for $100 off at Best Buy. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – even if they don't quite offer the same value for money. They also don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. Still, saving some cash by getting the XM4 is a viable option if you aren't fussed about the latest tech.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $329 at Best Buy The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is $20 off in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. It's not a huge discount, and it has been under $300 before, but price cuts on new Apple tech are rare this early, so it's worth taking advantage if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy There's a decent $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, matching the record-low of $899 we saw on Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see on the tablet until later in the year.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device easily portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy This version from Samsung's budget tablet line-up has a less powerful processor compared to the Tab S range, a smaller 11-inch screen and only 64GB of storage. So, expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.