<a id="elk-f502e268-7cb1-11f1-a44c-51695a85d917"></a><h2 id="to-the-nearly-18-500-people-who-ve-shopped-with-us-so-far">To the nearly 18,500 people who've shopped with us so far...</h2>\n<p id="elk-f502e2d6-7cb1-11f1-9f38-6d821a2b6e40">Thank you, each and every one of you, who have joined me in my ongoing live coverage of the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale. So far, this year's Prime Day has been quite spectacular as prices have taken a serious tumble for several tech items.</p><p>I've covered every single Amazon sale for TechRadar since the online retail giant's debut in Australia in December 2025. The last couple of years I've complained that the prices weren't as good as I'd previously seen and now... well, I'm mighty impressed and I don't say that lightly. Money is tight for many of us, so I genuinely think this sale is a good opportunity to find that something specific that you've been holding out for.</p><p>I'll be here all weekend long, and well into the coming week as well so I can keep you updated on all the latest deals and price changes. So give me company for a few days more &mdash; I may well make your Amazon shopping experience simpler.</p>\n