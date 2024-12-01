Last chance: shop these 100+ Amazon Cyber Monday deals before the sale ends

While Black Friday – as in the day – itself is in the rearview mirror now, the sale itself hasn't ended and Amazon is still throwing out some fabulous discounts – you just need to check out the Dyson deals to get an idea of how good some of the offers are this year.

Don't dally, though, as Amazon's Black Friday sale will come to an end soon, at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, December 2 to be precise.

To help you find the best offers on tech and electronics, my team and I are still scouring the online retailer every few minutes to make sure we bring you the absolute best bargains on tech and electronics that we find. If it's not listed here, we think it's not worth your hard-earned money.

We've already seen some stupendous offers come and go – like an all-time low on the quirky Canon PowerShot V10 vlogging camera disappeared quite quickly and is back again, plus the whopping 52% off the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones.

From Amazon's own devices – new 2024 Kindles, Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks and more – to flagship smartphones, top headphones, powerful vacuums and more, I've got only the best bargains here.

Deals under AU$100

Amazon Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$29 at Amazon Save AU$50 The Echo Pop is down to a super low price of AU$29, which is a massive 63% off. It's Amazon's simplest smart speaker, with a compact size that makes it perfect to slot into small spaces. With Alexa built in and ready to take on your commands, you’ll be listening to tunes and setting timers and alarms without having to whip out your phone.

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb (E27, 3-pack): was AU$48.24 now AU$39.99 at Amazon Save AU$8.25 This is actually a far better discount than Amazon is listing – each of these colour-changing smart bulbs costs AU$39.99, and you're getting three for the price of one! Note that this pack is not the Matter-enabled version, just the original Apple HomeKit-compatible ones. They still feature millions of colour, variable brightness, Thread and Bluetooth support, and if you’re locked into an Apple ecosystem, you don't necessarily need the Matter support offered by the newer bulbs anyway.

Oral-B Pro 700 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$44 at Amazon Save AU$55.99 It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. And it's back to its Prime Day price of just AU$44.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X wireless gaming mouse: was AU$109 now AU$44.99 at Amazon Save AU$64.01 After owning multiple wireless mice whose non-removable lithium-ion batteries have died, a couple of years ago I bought this exact DeathAdder from Razer for one simple reason: it uses either a single AA or AAA battery for power, so I won't ever be stuck with a paperweight due to failed batteries again. Despite being a generation behind, it's also a fab performer when it comes to gaming, with a dedicated 2.4GHz model and included USB receiver. Super easy to recommend at 59% off.

Xbox Series X|S controller (white): was AU$89.95 now AU$59 at Amazon Save AU$30.95



This Xbox controller almost always gets a discount during major sales, but different colours tend to be priced differently. This time around, white colour option is the cheapest, although it's not quite the lowest price we've seen – that was AU$52.50 for the red controller back in May. It could still be a good time to pick up an extra gamepad or two for a reasonable price.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon Save AU$40 This was AU$49 during Prime Day in July and October, so it's a little sad to see this lovely little smart speaker sit at AU$59 for Black Friday. Still, it's a great speaker with decent sound and Alexa built in. It even has motion detection and can measure temperature too, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance (B22): was AU$109.95 now AU$64.95 at Amazon Save AU$45 Outfit your home with smart bulbs for less, but be sure you need the Bayonet fitting. These are a far better price than we saw during Prime Day this year (they were AU$86 each then), and well worth it for their ease of use. With brightness up to 1800 lumens and the option to dim it down or change it between millions of colours, this deal will literally light up your world.

Oral-B Pro 2000: was AU$199.99 now AU$67.15 at Amazon Save AU$132.84 A whopping 66% discount makes this oscillating electric toothbrush quite affordable. Capable of removing more plaque than a regular brush, this model has a 2-minute timer so you don't need to overbrush. It also works with most of Oral-B's replaceable brush heads too.

Best price Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was AU$199 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$124 It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$79 before, which makes this an all-time low price.

Sony WF-C510: was AU$98 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$23 Our current pick as the best budget earbuds (even at their original price) the Sony WF-C510 deliver a punchy, detailed sound complete with support for 360 Reality Audio spatial audio. They do miss out on ANC, but otherwise they're a fantastic set of earbuds that prove you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for great sound. The deal price here is for all colours.

Blink Outdoor 4: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$74 New to the Australian market as of October, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off of two AA batteries. It comes with an easy to use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module. At this price, it's an attractive home camera that you can place almost anywhere around your home.

Manscaped Handyman: was AU$119.99 now AU$83.99 at Amazon Save AU$36 A perfect travel companion or an extra tool for quick and easy precision touch-ups, Manscaped's The Handyman is a compact face shaver employs a foil shaver and an integrated comb to lift hairs, ensuring you get the best look every time.

Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU$179.99 now AU$89.99 at Amazon Save AU$90 If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. While the Colgate Blast is often sold for the same 50% discount seen here, it's still a solid deal and not much above the lowest price we have seen.

JBL Flip 6 (Black): was AU$169.95 now AU$97 at Amazon Save AU$72.95 The JBL Flip 6 is great value at under AU$100 as it's truly a powerhouse for such a small speaker. And while it lacks flashy features like voice control, you get a rugged and very portable speaker that punches well above its weight with bassy sound. Also available in more colours from JB Hi-Fi for AU$97.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: was AU$149 now AU$90.16 at Amazon Save AU$58.84 Looking for a fun way to encourage your child to remain active? This is a great activity tracker that's also swimproof. It's also got great battery life and is sized well for small wrists. However, it does require a paired phone to work, so if your child hasn't yet been given one, it might make managing the device a bit of a chore.

Philips Series 7000 all-in-one multigroomer (MG7950/15): was AU$159 now AU$94.99 at Amazon Save AU$64.01 There is excellent value for money here as this one tool will take care of hair anywhere on the body. It comes with 15 attachments and offers 26 hair length settings. It's battery life also promises to be just as good – up to 4 weeks on a single charge. It also happens to waterproof. That's a lot of personal grooming for not a lot of money – Christmas gift, anyone?

Headphones & speakers

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Wireless Earbuds: was AU$399 now AU$268 at Amazon Save AU$131 Samsung's latest Pro buds have had a massive 33% shaved off the price for Black Friday. These buds offer fantastic sound and awesome smart features (such as live language translation when paired with a Samsung phone), though removing the eartips can be a hassle. We've previously seen the Silver Buds 3 Pro as cheap as AU$248, but this is still a good price especially since we loved them in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros review.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was AU$399 now AU$328 at Amazon Save AU$71 Down to a record-low price just in time for the last few days of the sale, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic purchase this Black Friday. Offering sensational sound and ANC performance, along with a number of recent firmware updates that have ushered in many new features, they're the go-to pair for iOS users.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$439 now AU$304 at Amazon Save AU$135 Not the best price we've seen on what is still Sony's best over-hear headphones – that's because the XM5s are a minor update to our ears – but both colour options are discounted by 26% via the same Amazon listing. Beautiful sound, excellent ANC and up to 30 hours of battery life make these well worth considering. For a limited time, you can save an extra AU$20 by applying the coupon in checkout.

Bose QuietComfort SC: was AU$499.95 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$200.95 Nearly as good as the premium QuietComfort Ultra, the SC misses out on the Immersive Audio mode. There'll also be a little difference in sound quality as they two process sound differently, but it's still excellent, as is the ANC performance. You'll also get a soft case for this foldable headphone.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$335 at Amazon Save AU$290 Don't underestimate the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones because of their plan looks. Brilliant detailed and crisp sound, along with excellent ANC and transparency modes and satisfying battery life, make the Momentum 4s some of the beast headphones you can currently buy.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was AU$549 now AU$445 at Amazon Save AU$104 It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen, but any saving on Sony's excellent XM5 over-ear headphones is always welcome. They deliver the best all-round performance of any premium pair available right now, ticking all the major boxes of sound, noise cancellation and comfort. Right now Amazon also has an extra AU$23 off via clickable coupon.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Diamond): was AU$649 now AU$495 at Amazon Save AU$154 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. Note that this 23% discount is only available on the 60th anniversary Diamond Edition.

Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds: was AU$169 now AU$139 at Amazon Save AU$30 It must be nothing – or it might be your next pair of earbuds. Kitted out with ChatGPT integration (provided you also have a Nothing Phone) and active noise cancellation, Nothing's (a) earbuds offer an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life with a low cost compared to other earbud makers. They also have a really unique transparent design that sets them apart from the competition.

Bose SoundLink Flex (blue): was AU$249.95 now AU$134 at Amazon Save AU$115.95 The Bose SoundLink Flex is a mighty fine portable Bluetooth speaker that already presented itself as a solid buy at its original price. You get 12 hours of playback time from a single charge, a lightweight, compact and wholly portable body and a big Bose sound that is among the best in this class. Oh, and it's IP67 rated to protect against dust and water, and it can even float in water too, making it the ideal addition to pool parties etc.

Bose SoundLink Max: was AU$599.95 now AU$433 at Amazon Save AU$166.95 If it's a true party starting Bluetooth speaker you're after, the Bose SoundLink Max is happy to oblige, and it's now down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. It gives out a huge, punchy sound from its robustly built enclosure, and a two-way USB-C port means it can used to charge your devices.

Consoles & video games

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU$1,049.99 now AU$799.99 at Amazon Save AU$250 Back to the price it was through most of October, the latest Quest VR headset now comes bundled with one game to get you started. Considering I've not seen this bundle drop any lower than AU$799, I'm not convinced we'll see a better price when Amazon does kick off its official Black Friday sale, so don't dally if you want to experience the world of VR or are keen to upgrade.

Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch): was AU$79.95 now AU$58.60 at Amazon Save AU$21.35 A revamped Switch version of the original SNES Super Mario RPG, this game holds on to its predecessor's isometric turn-based gameplay but with updated, modern graphics. It's fun, it's charming and classics like this never get old if you're a Mario fan.