<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="70a4c291-c088-40e8-ad1a-d733dc8df7a4"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2752px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:55.81%;"><img id="px4fKvqsFRb4ahnJGyPg8Y" name="collections-preview-image-4-2026-03-10T09-35-58" alt="A collage of tech from the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, including a Fire TV, Ninja Air fryer, AirPods, Kindle Paperwhite, Blink doorbell and Acer laptop" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/px4fKvqsFRb4ahnJGyPg8Y.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2752" height="1536" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="eb1b31f0-c6db-4624-95f4-6bb1c40d6969">Thanks for following along as I sift through the highlights of Amazon&rsquo;s Spring Deal Days sale. Today's big sale is quite interesting in that it very much arrives in an 'off-peak' time of the year for sales, but with that said, there are a fair share of record-low prices to consider.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">We've been busy rounding everything up here at TechRadar for a few days now, but our coverage will roll on through to this Sunday, when the sale ends. So far, there have been fresh deals every single day, so it's definitely worth checking in every now and again for more updates. Speaking of which, stay tuned for a few highlights!</p>