HTC Advantage X7510 review

Too small to be a laptop, too large to be a mobile phone. So what is HTC's device?

HTC Advantage X7510
A great keyboard and generous screen make this a great device for browsing the web

Our Verdict

This is a curious gadget, and we're not quite sure where it is marketed. Some impressive spec, but overall the X7510 fails to win us over

For

  • 3G HSDPA connectivity
  • 16GB storage
  • Decent keyboard

Against

  • Awkward to use for calls
  • Chunky device

HTC's Advantage X7510 is both too large to drop into your pocket and too small to drop into your bag and be a laptop. So what is it?

The Windows Mobile 6.1 operating system gives it the potential to make voice and data calls and it features HSDPA, so data speeds should be ﬁne. Voice calls are a bit of a challenge though.

There's no speaker for private calling, should you want to hold the chunky main section to your ear. You need to use headphones.

Sluggish keyboard

The mini keyboard means the Advantage X7510 could be used for word processing or serious emailing.

The keyboard is ﬂat and if you turn the haptic feedback off, typing can be slow. The keyboard and main body are separate from each other and connect via magnets.

The system works well, as long as you don't prod the top-heavy body too hard, otherwise it'll collapse.

Large display

16GB of built-in Flash storage is welcome and a miniSD card slot lets you add more.

There is GPS and Wi-Fi here too. The large screen also means browsing is more rewarding than on many smartphones, and reading emails less hard on the eye.

In the end, however, there is too much compromise with the HTC Advantage X7510, being neither small or practical.