Xiaomi’s next wearable could be Mi Lite Smartwatch

Xiaomi, known for its smartphones and smart wearable devices, had recently launched the Mi Watch and the Mi Watch Revolve. If reports are to be believed the company may soon launch another affordable smartwatch soon.

This new smartwatch is tipped to be called as Mi Lite Smartwatch and has been spotted on FCC listings already which hints at its imminent launch.

Since Xiaomi leads the affordable smart wearable segment by a fair margin, it isn’t a surprise that the company is already looking to bring out a new watch. According to the listing, the upcoming Mi Watch Lite will sport a rectangular dial coupled with a 1.4-inch coloured display and a solitary button on the right side.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FCC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: FCC)

The image shows a black coloured watch with a silicone strap and a traditional clasp. The specifications mentioned in the listing suggest that the watch may come with built-in GPS, will support multiple fitness modes and will come with 24 hours heart rate monitoring.

The Mi Watch Lite is said to be water-resistant up to 50 meters which means that you can wear it while jogging in the rainy season but can also wear it to track your swimming sessions. A 230 mAh battery will power the watch and it will come with 5W charging.

For connectivity, the Mi Watch Lite would have regular options like Bluetooth 5.1 and can be used with smartphones running on Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above.

Though the FCC listing more or less suggests that the watch may launch soon, however, since it is mentioned as REDMIWT02 in the listing, it may launch as Redmi Watch in certain markets and may get rebranded as Mi Watch Lite in the rest. We do not have clarity around the launch date and pricing as of now hence we will have to wait for more leaks or an official announcement.

Via- GSMArena