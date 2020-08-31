Xiaomi opens its 3,000th Mi Store in India

Xiaomi entered India as an online-only brand and later on they expanded to the offline market. This move gave Xiaomi a boost and fast forward 2020, Xiaomi is now a household name for budget phones and TVs in India. Today, the company has unveiled its 3,000th Mi Store in India.

The 3,000th Mi Store was inaugurated in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this announcement, Xiaomi has expanded its presence in over 850 cities across India with Mi Store.

Mi Store is all-in-one access to Xiaomi’s latest tech products under a single roof. You can visit Mi Store, look at the latest tech and even buy products there. According to a study conducted by Channelplay, Mi India has also emerged as the largest exclusive brand retail network in India.

(Image credit: Twitter/Manu Kumar Jain)

Mi Stores are now present across 850 cities in the country, which is excellent for a company which entered India only a few years ago. The first Mi Store was opened in Silicon city, Bengaluru back in 2018 and with little over two years, the company has reached a milestone with 3,000 Mi Stores. Unlike the other offline stores, Mi Store is exclusive for Xiaomi products only.

With 3,000 Mi Stores, Xiaomi has managed to generate employment for over 6,000 people across India. Mi Stores are tear down version of their flagship Mi Homes but built in such a way that it is suitable for Tier 2+ cities & towns in India.

Currently, in India Xiaomi has over 75 Mi Homes, 45+ Mi Studios, over 8,000 Mi Preferred Partners(offline stores) and 4000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3000 Mi Stores. Additionally, Mi.com still remains at the top as a single brand online smartphone channel with 44% market share as per Counterpoint research. During the lockdown, Xiaomi had also created its first omnichannel solution - Mi Commerce to blur online and offline boundaries.