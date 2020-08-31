Trending

Xiaomi to launch wired Redmi earphones alongside Redmi 9A

By

Redmi Earphones - Thats the name

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi revealed that it will launch yet another smartphone under the Redmi 9 series in the first week of September. Now it looks like that the phone, however, will not be the only device that will be unveiled on the launch day.

According to a teaser posted on Redmi India’s Twitter account, the company seems to be planning to add a pair of wired headphones under its kitty. The teaser reveals the outline of an in-year type earbuds and a 3.5-mm connector that is angled at a 90-degree angle.

As per the teaser, the headphones may come in three different colour options, Red, Black and Blue and the tagline in the teaser “Time to flaunt your true colour” also hint at the presence of multiple colour options.

According to a popular tipster, Ishan Aggarwal, these earphones may be called as, ah well, Redmi Earphones and are supposed to be “Hi-Res AUDIO Certified and feature a 10mm driver. Basically Wired Budget Earphones with Metal body/design and are pretty lightweight.”

The above leak, coupled with the in-ear design and Xiaomi’s impeccable pricing sense for the India market may turn out to be a perfect recipe for yet another successful product.

Redmi’s closest competitor Realme also announced a pair of earphones, Realme Buds Classic, during the recent launch. Though priced super cheap, these earbuds follow a one-size-fits all mantra and have a design that is inspired by the Apple AirPods but are wired.

Via: GizmoChina

See more Wearables news