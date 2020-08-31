Xiaomi to launch wired Redmi earphones alongside Redmi 9A

Xiaomi revealed that it will launch yet another smartphone under the Redmi 9 series in the first week of September. Now it looks like that the phone, however, will not be the only device that will be unveiled on the launch day.

According to a teaser posted on Redmi India’s Twitter account, the company seems to be planning to add a pair of wired headphones under its kitty. The teaser reveals the outline of an in-year type earbuds and a 3.5-mm connector that is angled at a 90-degree angle.

And so, the plot thickens. 👀 Are you #WiredForEverything? pic.twitter.com/3vuViwNIOKAugust 30, 2020

As per the teaser, the headphones may come in three different colour options, Red, Black and Blue and the tagline in the teaser “Time to flaunt your true colour” also hint at the presence of multiple colour options.

These are probably the "Redmi Earphones" (Yeah, that's the name). Launching on 2nd September.Will be Hi-Res AUDIO Certified and feature a 10mm driver. Basically Wired Budget Earphones with Metal body/design and are pretty lightweight. 😉#Redmi https://t.co/J9ss3DbQ0GAugust 30, 2020

According to a popular tipster, Ishan Aggarwal, these earphones may be called as, ah well, Redmi Earphones and are supposed to be “Hi-Res AUDIO Certified and feature a 10mm driver. Basically Wired Budget Earphones with Metal body/design and are pretty lightweight.”

The above leak, coupled with the in-ear design and Xiaomi’s impeccable pricing sense for the India market may turn out to be a perfect recipe for yet another successful product.

Redmi’s closest competitor Realme also announced a pair of earphones, Realme Buds Classic, during the recent launch. Though priced super cheap, these earbuds follow a one-size-fits all mantra and have a design that is inspired by the Apple AirPods but are wired.

Do not forget to check out the biggest Tech stories of this week

Via: GizmoChina