Xiaomi Mi 10S launched: price, specs, and availability

Mi 10S is the new flagship smartphone from the house of Xiaomi. The Mi 10S was launched in China today and the phone looks similar to its elder sibling Mi 10 Ultra.

But the Xiaomi Mi 10S is basically the Xiaomi Mi 10 with the latest Snapdragon 870 SoC as compared to the Snapdragon 865. Apart from the chipset, the rest of the specs remains more or less similar to the Mi 10. The Xiaomi Mi 10 with Snapdragon 870 processor was in the news for a while now and Xiaomi has finally launched it today as the Mi 10S.

The newly launched Mi 10S will take in the likes of Motorola Edge S, Redmi K40, and iQoo Neo 5 in China. While there is no official confirmation on the India launch yet, the Mi 10S might launch in India as Mi India has already confirmed it will launch phones powered by Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 soon. So, we can expect the device to make its way to India as well.

Mi 10S price and availability

Configuration Price Indian equivalent 8+128GB CNY 3299 Rs 37,000 8+256GB CNY 3499 Rs 39,000 12+256GB CNY 3799 Rs 42,500

The Xiaomi Mi 10S starts at CNY 3,299(~Rs 37,00) and goes all the way up to CNY 3799(~Rs 42,500) for the top of the line variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will go on sale in Chain starting March 12.

Mi 10S design and display

(Image credit: Mi.com)

The Xiaomi Mi 10S comes in three shades - Black, Blue, and White. The phone measures 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm and weighs 208 grams. On the back, the phone houses the quad rear camera setup which looks similar to the Redmi K40 series phones but is arranged vertically arranged one below the other.

(Image credit: Mi.com)

In terms of the screen, the Mi 10S comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The curved edge is also present on the Mi 10 from 2020. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The screen has a peak brightness of 1120 nits, 5000000:1, and covers 100% DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut space. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone misses out on the headphone jack. The Mi 10S also packs in dual speakers with Harman Kardon audio and has secured 80 in DXO Mark audio test.

Mi 10S performance and specs

(Image credit: Mi.com)

The Xiaomi Mi 10S opts for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865 with some improvements. octa-core processor clocking at 3.2GHz. It is based on a 7nm process and also comes with X55 5G modem. Adreno 650 GPU will handle the graphics. The phone supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G as well.

The device is available in three configurations - 8+128GB, 8+256GB, and 12+256GB. It uses LPDDR5 and UFS3.0 combo for RAM and storage respectively.

Further, the Mi 10S also packed with VC liquid cooling chambers which can reduce the phone’s temperature by up to 10 ℃. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus, support for aptX, LDAC, and, LHDC codecs. It also comes with NFC for payments and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Mi 10S camera

(Image credit: Mi.com)

In terms of optics, the Mi 10S is packed with a quad rear camera setup and a single punch-hole selfie camera. You get a 108MP main camera with f/1.69 aperture and OIS followed by a 13MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4, a depth sensor and a macro lens - both with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera can record videos up to 8K @ 30fps and also 4K videos @ 60 fps. Some of the shooting modes include Super Night View 2.0, movie mode, sports follow Shooting, VLOG mode, Dynamic Photo, AI Beauty, AI studio light effect, and more.

Selfies are handled by a 20MP camera on the front which also comes with a bunch of shooting modes.

Mi 10S battery

Powering all the internals is a 4,780mAh battery which supports 33W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and also 10W reverse wireless charging. Additionally, the device is also supports supports QC4+ PD3.0 fast charge protocol.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.