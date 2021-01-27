Xiaomi Mi 10 to be refreshed with the Snapdragon 870 processor

Xiaomi launched a lot of flagships smartphones across the world in 2020. A new report from China states that the trend is likely to continue this year in form of a Mi 10 refresh with updated specifications.

Originally launched in March, the Xiaomi Mi 10 marked the company’s return to the premium segment in many markets such as India. Apart from that, there was also the Mi 10T family, the China-exclusive Mi 10 Ultra and the next-gen Mi 11 which is expected to go global in the near future.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station)

Tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share that Xiaomi is working on a new variant of the Mi 10 which will be powered by the new Snapdragon 870 chipset but no other major differences. Machine translation suggests that it could be called the Anniversary Edition. In a following post, a price of CNY 3,500 (~Rs 40,000) was tipped. It doesn’t look like the phone will have wide global availability.

The Snapdragon 870 is the newest platform from Qualcomm that was launched in January 2021. It is a high-end chipset that sits just below the Snapdragon 888. It is very similar to the Snapdragon 865 Plus from 2020 but with a higher clock speed for the prime core. The Snapdragon 870 is the only mobile SoC to achieve a frequency of 3.2GHz.

If the updated Xiaomi Mi 10 does see the light of day, it is likely to be very similar to its namesake predecessor. For context, that phone had a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a quad-camera array with a 108MP primary sensor, a large 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging and the Snapdragon 865.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship series is also expected to go global in the coming months, including India .

