Xiaomi teases two new flagships in India - Is Mi 11 finally coming?

Xiaomi has started the year on a high. The Chinese company beat Samsung to become the first smartphone maker to launch a Snapdragon 888 powered phone. Today Xiaomi’s India head and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch of a couple of phones powered by Snapdragon’s flagship chipsets.

While he did not mention the name of these yet to be launched phones, he tweeted that these upcoming phones will rock the latest 5G chipsets Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870.

#Xiaomi ❤️️ #QualcommExcited that 2 new #Mi flagship phones with @Qualcomm #Snapdragon #5G processors are coming to #India soon!🚀 #Snapdragon888🚀 #Snapdragon870Happy to bring the latest & best to our Mi Fans. Any guesses which phones? 🤔 RT if you are excited.🔁I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/KmccmNWoSMJanuary 29, 2021

From the initial looks, the company seems to be bringing its flagship Mi 11 to India along with a Snapdragon 870 powered variant of Mi 10 which has been in the news since last few days.

While Xiaomi has not announced the launch date of the upcoming phone as of now, however, the Mi 11 is set for a global launch on February 8. If the Mi 11 is launched on the same day in India, it may well be the first phone with Snapdragon 888 to launch in India.

The global launch event of Mi 11 starts at 12pm GMT or 5.30 PM according to the Indian time on February 8.

The other phone that is expected to make a debut with the Mi 11 could be the refreshed Mi 10. Interestingly, the fact that this phone has not been launched in China as yet also suggests that India will be the first market where this phone will be launched.

Mi 11 specifications

It is expected that the specifications of the Indian variant of Mi 11 will be similar to the one launched in China on December 28. It is expected to come with a 6.81-inches OLED panel boasting QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate and 144Hz touch sampling rate.

Apart from the Snapdragon 888 SoC that powers the phone, it also comes with a triple camera setup with the primary 108-megapixel sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

The phone runs on the latest MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Incidentally, even MIUI 12.5 is set for a global debut on the same day that is February 8.

