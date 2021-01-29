MIUI 12.5 to make its global debut on February 8

MIUI 12.5 will go global on February 8, Xiaomi has announced on its Facebook page. The MIUI 12.5 global launch will be live-streamed on Facebook as well. The newest version of the popular Android skin was announced back in December 2020 in China.

While the teaser doesn’t mention anything about the phone launch, we can also expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 to make its global debut on the same stage on February 8. The Mi 11 was unveiled in China along with MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi made the announcement through a Facebook post (deleted now). The event will be an online-only and will be streamed on various platforms as well.

The global launch of MIUI 12.5 is not expected to bring any drastic changes to teh skin when compared to Chinese MIUI 12.5. The new MIUI 12.5 is an incremental upgrade over MIUI 12. The new version 12.5 brings much more privacy-centric features, app optimizations, notification improvements and some minor visual improvements. Xiaomi has also announced the list of devices that are eligible for the update. The new skin update also brings a new feature called MIUI+ which enables to mirror your phone to a Windows PC.

The MIUI 12.5 will be available for the following devices - Mi 10 series, Redmi K30 series, Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 9, Mi 10 Lite, Redmi 10X series, Xiaomi CC 9e/CC9, and Redmi Note 7 series. The public beta for these devices will start from January 2021 while Mi 11, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Ultra/Pro will receive the update in April 2021.

MIUI 12.5 features

More dynamic wallpapers - Siguniang Mountain, Sichuan, Shipwreck Bay, and Blade's Edge Mountain.

You will get notified when an app or service is using the phone's camera, microphone, storage, gallery, location in the background and notify the users.

Clipboard privacy protection which shows which app is reading clipboard details.

Brings natural notification sounds, which are created with global sound artists.

MIUI 12.5 will reduce 35% of background memory usage and app power consumption by 25%.

MIUI+ enables to mirror your phone to a Windows PC - You can view mirror notifications, copy text on your mobile phone and paste it directly on your computer, open a screenshot of your mobile phone directly on your computer, and open web pages on your mobile phone on your computer.

