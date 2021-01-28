Xiaomi's next flagship phone could come with 67W wireless charging

While smartphone brands have been able to breach the 100W wired charging tech already and we may see this in action soon, wireless charging has not picked up the desired pace or interest.

But with Apple introducing MagSafe charging on its iPhones, this technology is set to become mainstream too. While we’ve heard rumours that the next-generation OnePlus 9 Pro may come with 65W wireless charging support, Xiaomi seems to be making further inroads in this space too.

XDA-Developers report that the Chinese smartphone maker has no one but two different devices in work that may support up to 67W wireless charging. This is even faster than the 50W wireless charging tech that its current flagship Mi 11 ships with.

While the leak doesn't offer detailed information, however, the report suggests that one of these devices could be Mi 11 Pro, the elder sibling of Xiaomi’s current flagship phone – Mi 11 which is incidentally the first phone ever to launch with Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The code found in MIUI12.5 beta has a new string “keyguard_wireless_strong_charge_67w” with two different names star and mars. According to the folks at XDA, these two codenames pertain to model numbers K1 and K1A that are not only interconnected but one of them could be a regional variant of the primary device.

Earlier, a tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the company is testing 80W wireless charging technology and while it was speculated that the Mi 11 Pro may come this super-fast wireless charging standard, it still not considered to be production-ready yet. Hence, the company may still be sticking with the 67W charging tech only for the time being and since the company has already given this new standard a branding - “67W Max”, it is most likely that we may see it being promoted during the launch events as well.

The Mi 11 Pro, codenamed Star, may come with an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with a triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 48MP sensor with a 5X optical zoom and an ultra-wide-angle camera. The Mi 11 Pro is expected to be unveiled on February 12.

