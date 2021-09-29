Xiaomi has quietly launched Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport in India

If you think Xiaomi is done with the Redmi 9 series, then you’re wrong. The company after launching a plethora of phones in the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 family has silently launched two new phones - Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport in India.

What is more interesting is that the company has already introduced the Redmi 10 lineup in the country, yet phones with the Redmi 9 moniker aren’t stopping any time soon. These new phones are targeted at the entry-level price band and offer the existing entry-level smartphone users an option to upgrade to better devices.

Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport price and availability

The price of Redmi 9i Sport in India has been set at Rs. 8,799 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone is also available in a 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 9,299. The Redmi 9i Sport is available in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colour option and is available to purchase via Mi.com and Flipkart .

The Redmi 9A Sport is available at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 7,999. The Redmi 9i Sport is available in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colour option and is available to purchase via Mi.com. This phone is also listed on Mi.com as well as on Amazon and comes in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colour options.

Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport features and specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

While both the devices sport a Sport moniker, these are not actually rugged devices that you’d normally relate to. In fact, both the phones are identical to their relevant Redmi 9 variants. The Redmi 9i Sport has identical specifications to the Redmi 9i while the Redmi 9A Sport is similar to the Redmi 9A.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9i Sport features a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. As for the optics, the Redmi 9i Sport has a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and on the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Regular connectivity options include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and has a 3.5-mm headphone jack. The Redmi 9A Sport also comes with a P2i coating that can protect the phone from water splashes easily.

Talking about the Redmi 9A Sport, it comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD panel and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone is available with up to 3GB RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage. The Redmi 9A sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Even the Redmi 9A Sport comes with a P2I coating that offers protection against accidental exposure to water.

