Touch the future as interactive 3D holograms become reality

The future is here - a new technology for creating interactive sci-fi holograms has finally arrived.

Holoxica, an Edinburgh-based startup specialising in 3D holograms and holographic displays, is about to unleash the prototype tech capable of producing "3D images floating in mid-air that can be altered in real time and viewed without glasses."

That's accord to Javid Khan, founder and manning director of Holoxica. The new technology will appear on tonight's episode of The Gadget Show in the UK, while the public will be able to get a look at The Gadget Show Live! during 2-7 April.

While some forms of holographic technology already exist, this will actually allow for user interaction with the projected display.

"We added some interactivity via a Kinect motion interface, which allows people to 'touch' icons in space and do things like draw in mid-air," said Khan.

Holograms? Stop making app nonsense!

Holoxica, which specialises in 3D holograms and holographic displays, has so far made ten simple apps for the new display technology, including a keypad, a pong game, a clock and a sketch pad.

However, the company wants to make the holographic display available for developers who can make their own apps.

To do this, Holoxica is currently looking for further investment to make bigger holographic screens capable of producing larger image sizes - and bring the technology to the market.

Of course, this news will be biggest for the gaming community, and the team at Holixica know it.

"Ever since Chewbacca played R2-D2 at holographic chess in the original Star Wars, gamers have longed for holographic 3D games to become a reality. Holoxica's new display technology could well be the answer to their prayers," said Khan. "The commercial potential of the technology is enormous."