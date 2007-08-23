Tech fashion: iJacket controls your gadgets

The iJacket controls your phone and Apple iPod when you're out and about

The Zegna Sport iJacket enables you listen to your Apple iPod's music and make phone calls when you're on the move, thanks to its touch-sensitive smart fabric.

Embedded in the fabric on the sleeve of the jacket are audio and phone controls, Bluetooth and a microphone for making and receiving calls. Helpfully, the iJacket automatically turns the audio volume down when you're on the phone.

The smart ElekTex fabric featured in the iJacket is made by touch sensitive interactive textile firm Eleksen which has previously developed a fabric keyboard.

Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia SpA is behind the stylish iJacket design, which we can see being extra useful when skiing down the slopes in the Italian Alps... The price tag is set at $1,700 (£848).