Wireless HTC Vive 2 rumored to be showing up at CES, HTC says no

Update: Well, that's us told. HTC has confirmed to UploadVR that there won't be an HTC VIve 2 reveal at this year's CES after all... and here we were getting all excited. Our report on the original rumor is below.

We can safely assume HTC is working on a second-generation model of its exceptional Vive VR headset. The big question is - when are we going to see it?

Reports from local media outlets in Asia say HTC will take the wrappers off a new, wireless Vive 2 at CES 2017 at the start of January, cutting the cables and upping the refresh rate from 120Hz to 90Hz at the same time, across two 4K displays.

That follows news from last month about an accessory for the original HTC Vive , a wireless add-on that lets you roam away from your computer without adding any latency.

Rumor ratings

There are a few factors that make us less than certain about this particular rumor. Firstly, the original HTC Vive only went on sale in April, and secondly the addition of two 4K screens is a big jump forward (and would need a very fast PC to run).

On the flip side, it's definitely plausible that wireless functionality is now ready to go, and HTC has been offering discounts on the original headset over Christmas. It's also possible that we'll just see a prototype at CES, with sales to follow much later in 2017.

Whatever the truth, we'll be treading the boards at CES in Las Vegas and will bring you news of a HTC Vive 2 just as soon as we see one in the wild.