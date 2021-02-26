Why wait for the official launch? Redmi Note 10 is already retailing in India

The Redmi Note series contributes to Xiaomi's overall retail numbers more than any other lineup. And the reasons are obvious – the hardware specifications and Xiaomi’s knack of pricing the phone better than almost any other brand.

Hence, there is an obvious excitement around the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series that is scheduled for a global launch next month.

While the company is busy building up hype around the launch by teasing specifications and features, however, the phone has been leaked in its full glory way ahead of the launch and in a manner that the company would not like at all.

A Twitter user in India has been able to locate the phone in a retail store in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. To Xiaomi’s horror, the store owner has displayed not one but many devices and is already selling the phone much before its global unveiling. That is not all, he has also posted an entire video wherein someone from the store gives us a hands-on of the yet to be launched Redmi Note 10 smartphone.

Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/pIXbAYLXbrFebruary 25, 2021 See more

The shop-owner had earlier posted the video first on his Instagram account, but it has been taken down already. Though Xiaomi is yet to reveal the price of the phone, Anis Mobile is selling the Redmi Note 10 for Rs. 17,000 or $235.

We aren’t sure about the exact specifications of the phone yet, it does look like very Xiaomi-like pricing, though there is no doubt that the mobile retailer would be charging a decent premium to let anyone get hold of the yet-to-be-released phone.

Redmi Note 10 specifications (expected)

From the little that we can make out of this video, the Redmi Note 10 may come with a model number M2101K7AI and may come with a quad-camera setup at the rear. While on the front a single selfie camera can be spotted and is housed under a hole-punch cutout.

The phone seems to come with an AMOLED display as the video shows option to tweak the Always-on display function. A physical fingerprint sensor cannot be sighted on the rear panel, most probably it could be located under the power button.

This particular variant may come with stereo speakers as the speaker grills can be seen on both top and bottom of the phone. Apart from this one can spot an IR blaster, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the phone as well.

The phone is seen running on MIUI 12.0.1 based Android 11 OS and January 2021’s Android security patch. In terms of storage, this phone has 128GB of onboard storage.

While there is no hint at the processor that powered this Redmi Note 10 variant, Xiaomi has revealed that the Note 10 lineup will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets and going by the rumours this series could have a couple of other variants like Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Upcoming smartphone launches in India for January 2021: Specs, launch date, price

Get up close with consumer tech news that you can use, latest reviews and buying guides. Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!