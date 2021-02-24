Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 108MP camera setup teased

With only about a week left for the launch, Redmi India is going all out in keeping conversations around the Redmi Note 10 series alive. Today’s development might be the most exciting one yet: the cameras.

In a tweet, Manu Kumar Jain talked about the series’ legacy and how the Redmi Note series has often been the first to bring certain camera hardware to the massed: the Redmi Note 5 Pro had a dual-camera for the first time; the Redmi Note 6 Pro had dual selfie cameras; the Redmi Note 7 Pro brought 48MP cameras, the Note 8 Pro took that up to 64MP while the Note 9 Pro Max added manual controls. The video ends on a cliffhanger on the screen that read “What’s next?”

#RedmiNote10 camera is going to be #10on10 😍👌#RedmiNote camera evolution is a legacy:📸 Dual camera on #RedmiNote5Pro📸 1st ever #48MP on #RedmiNote7Pro📸 World's 1st #64MP on #RedmiNote8ProWhat's next with #RedmiNote10 series? 😉 RT & tell me your guess.I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/E6QF3MFzo1February 24, 2021 See more

Joining the dots, we believe this was a hint at the Redmi Note 10 series to sport a 108MP camera. Technologically, that is the next step for the cameras to be upgraded to. Secondly, Xiaomi has been trying hard to bring these high-resolution cameras to lower price points. Currently, the title is held by the Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20,999, but in China, it’s the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G at just CNY 1,299 (~15,000) — meaning, it wouldn’t be too far fetched to expect something like that in the budget segment.

Adding fuel to the fire, a Xiaomi Global spokesperson tweeted another cryptic teaser that talked about the progression of the series and how the Redmi Note 10 series will have a camera with a higher megapixel count — acting as additional evidence.

Fill in the blanksRedmi Note 7 48MPRedmi Note 8 Pro 64MPRedmi Note 9 Pro 64MPRedmi Note_Pro _MP #RedmiNoteSeries #XiaomiFebruary 15, 2021 See more

The 108MP camera is likely to be limited to the top-of-the-line model of the family, which is expected to be the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Other suggested specifications include the Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and more, at around the Rs 20,000 mark.

At this rate, there shouldn’t be much left for us to guess about the Redmi Note 10 series, when it launches on March 4.