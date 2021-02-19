Redmi Note 10 display could rival the latest iPhone in one key aspect

Xiaomi has been hyping up the Redmi Note 10 series ahead of its launch on March 4. In today’s episode, the company is talking about how bright its display will be able to get.

Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease how the Redmi Note 10 series will have the brightest display in the range yet. In fact, it was even compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, which is often used as a standard for smartphone comparisons.

Not just bright, but the brightest display EVER on a #RedmiNote! 🤩👉 As bright as _ _ 12 Pro! 😉 Any guesses? ☀️#RedmiNote10 series is launching in 4/3/21!I ❤️ #Redmi #10on10 pic.twitter.com/oPbTy0iztJFebruary 19, 2021

For context, the iPhone 12 Pro has a typical max brightness of 800 nits and 1,200 nits of peak brightness, greatly helping with outdoor legibility. It’s unclear which specific phone the teaser refers to, but the top of the line Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the most likely candidate.

What’s more interesting is that a brightness level so high is usually only seen on AMOLED displays. If that is the case, the Redmi Note 10 could be the first phone in the history of the series to offer an AMOLED display. There’s no word on the refresh rate, save for a since-deleted tweet which asked if users would prefer an AMOLED screen or one with 120Hz. A high-level employee did reply with ‘higher refresh rate’ as her choice, but even that tweet is now gone.

The tweet that was quickly deleted (Image credit: Redmi India)

The Redmi Note 10 could be the cheapest smartphone in India with a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

Last year, the display technology was the key differentiating factor between the Redmi Note 9 series and the competition. If the Redmi Note 10 series does actually opt for an AMOLED panel with high refresh rate, it will be the cheapest phone to do so by quite a margin. Currently, the title is held by the OnePlus Nord, which is priced close to Rs 30,000.

With the Redmi Note 10 launch slated for March 4, we expect to learn more about the series in the coming days. Soon after, the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 will come to India, which will be one of the first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones in the country.