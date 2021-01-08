Redmi Note 10 Pro has now received the BIS certification

Previously it was the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that appeared on multiple certification websites. And now it has also been seen on the BIS certification website which indicates that it may launch in India soon.

To be more specific, the leak suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with the model number 'M2101K6I' has been seen on the BIS website. This and other rumors have just been making the case of the release of the Redmi Note 10 series.

The leak was shared by Mukul Sharma and suggested that the Redmi Note 10 has been spotted on the BIS website. Of course, a China launch of the same is expected soon.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: Leaks

The leaked certifications apparently show that the smartphone has a M2101K6G model number and comes with 5G. Though there is no official word from the company regarding the Redmi Note 10.

To start off the process, the device was first spotted on the US FCClisting by Simranpal Singh. That listing did not mention the name Redmi Note 10 Pro nor did it confirm the 5G support. All that we gathered from the FCC listing was that the smartphone features dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and features MIUI 12.

Thereafter, Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that M2101K6G model number exists and is called the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Following this Mukul Sharma confirmed on Twitter that the smartphone now has an IMEI number and has been certified in India.

Besides this, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone has made appearances on European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC. All with the same model number.