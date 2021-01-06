Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G gets multiple certification listings

While the Redmi Note 10 series has been in the limelight for a while, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has now made multiple certification listings. This means that the smartphone launch could be imminent.

The leaked certifications apparently show that the smartphone has a M2101K6G model number and comes with 5G. Though there is no official word from the company regarding the Redmi Note 10.

To start off the US FCClisting was spotted by Simranpal Singh. This does not mention the name Redmi Note 10 Pro nor does it confirm the 5G support. While the FCC listing mentions that the smartphone features dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and features MIUI 12.

Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that M2101K6G model number exists and is called the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Following this Mukul Sharma confirmed on Twitter that the smartphone now has an IMEI number and has been certified in India.

Besides this it has also been confirmed that the smartphone has made appearances on European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC. All with the same model number.

Redmi Note 10 series: What we know

The Redmi Note 9 Pro series made its global debut in India in March, with new phones being added to the family in the subsequent months. Now spanning all the way from Rs 20,000 to under Rs 10,000, it trades blows with Realme, Nokia and Samsung at various levels.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max made their global debut in India back in March this year. Later, the company also launched the Redmi Note 9 in India during July. However, this time around, it is most likely that the Redmi Note 10 series will make its debut outside of India, most likely China and then make its way to the Indian market.

The vanilla Note 10 is said to come with a circular camera bump at the rear in the centre with Redmi branding to the lower end of the device. To the front, it looks like the Redmi Note 10 will come with a punch-hole cutout to the right of the device which houses the selfie camera. The volume rockers will be on the right side and just below the button. You also get the power key as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The leaked image also shows off the Grey colour option.

With the Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi will continue the IPS LCD panel according to the renders. However, this time we expect at least one of the two Pro devices to come with an AMOLED panel or with a higher refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 series, this time around is said to jump the high refresh rate ship and offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The key area where the Redmi Note series shines is the performance ever since the inception of the Redmi Note series. The Note series has always been powered by the best possible powerful mid-range SoCs onboard. The company has used silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek in the past and had no issues with respect to performance.

This time, the Redmi Note series is likely to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets. The Redmi Note 10 could be powered by Dimensity 720 SoC and the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are likely to come with Dimensity 820 under the hood. Needless to say, the Dimesity series are 5G ready and are found on multiple mid-range and budget phones in China. With MediaTek trying to bring the Dimensity series outside of China, the Redmi Note 10 series could very well be the starting point for that.

Another key aspect of the Redmi Note series is the cameras. With the series having moved to a quad-camera array across the board this time, we expect the same to be continued. According to a leak from Digital Chat Station, the Redmi Note 10 series(maybe Pro Max) will feature 108MP primary camera, implementing the new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. With a pixel size of 0.7μm and a sensor size of 1/1.52-inches, it is one of the smallest 108MP image sensors currently available.

Big batteries have always been characteristic of the series, with the Redmi Note 9 family moving to 5,000mAh or higher. It’s unlikely that they get any bigger considering the physical limitations, but that would be fine. A recent leak suggests that the vanilla Redmi Note 10 comes with 22.5W fast charging while the Redmi Note 10 Pro might come with 33W fast charging.