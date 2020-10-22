Upcoming Redmi Note 10 series could support 33W fast charging

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to make its global debut in China later this year. As Xiaomi’s most popular range of smartphones, it is expected to bring significant upgrades across the board.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro series launched in India in March but the family was complete only in September with new members being unveiled each month. Since Xiaomi follows a 6-month refresh cycle with its budget smartphones, the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series shouldn’t be too far now.

Xiaomi M2007J22C (Redmi Note 10) with 22.5W fast charging and Xiaomi M2007J17C (the Redmi Note device with 108MP camera) with 33W fast charging receive the 3C certification.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote10 pic.twitter.com/w1pTFtP0mPOctober 22, 2020

Two Xiaomi phones were spotted on China’s 3C certification portal, revealing some of the specifications. The model numbers M2007J22C and M2007J17C - which are likely to be upcoming Redmi devices - are shown to have 22.5W and 33W charging speeds respectively. The listing also confirms that these will be 5G devices, in line with previous rumours.

For context, the Redmi Note 9 Pro supported 18W fast charging while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max had 33W. While the voltage might remain the same this time, there are likely to be improvements in the system such as MMT technology to enable faster charging.

The biggest upgrade on the Redmi Note 10 series is said to be the move to a 108MP primary camera, significantly undercutting the next best option. Along with that, we also expect higher refresh rate displays to make the cut.

The Redmi Note 10 is likely to be a rebadged Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite with the Snapdragon 750G chipset (with 5G) and a design similar to the Poco X3. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, might opt for the MediaTek Dimensity platform for affordable 5G and gaming performance.

There’s no official confirmation yet, but the Redmi Note 10 series should be unveiled in China towards the end of this year, followed by other markets such as India in early 2021.