When is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to streaming services?

Swinging into theaters in December 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has since gone on to become the sixth biggest movie of all-time – but when is Peter Parker’s latest adventure hitting streaming services?

Well, the answer is a little complicated. Right now, the only confirmed information concerning No Way Home is its availability to buy and rent on Apple TV , Prime Video , Google Play and a handful of lesser-known platforms.

That being said, we’ve got our own predictions about whether the Phase 4 Marvel movie will come to Netflix and/or Disney Plus in the near future, which you’ll find further down this page.

First up, let’s get into what we do know. If you’re looking to stream No Way Home right now, a digital copy of the film is currently only available to buy outright through Prime Video, Apple TV (iTunes), Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft and YouTube in the US, UK and Australia for $19.99 / £14.99 (around AU$25).

The physical DVD and Blu-ray versions of the movie are set for release on April 4, April 12 and April 13 in the UK, US and Australia, respectively. At that point, No Way Home will become available to rent (as opposed to being purchased in its entirety) through those aforementioned platforms.

If you log into Apple TV, for instance, you’ll now see a message above the ‘buy’ button indicating when the option to rent No Way Home will appear in your region (so April 4 for those in the UK, April 12 for those in the US, and so on).

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home come to Disney Plus? As for whether Spider-Man: No Way Home will stream for free on Disney Plus in the near future, the jury is still out – but the prognosis isn't good. Sony currently holds the rights to Marvel’s feature-length Spider-Man properties, meaning there’s no obligation for the studio to offer up the film to Disney's platform, where the majority of other Marvel movies currently call home.

We do know, however, that US cable network (and Lionsgate subsidiary) Starz owns the exclusive rights to distribute No Way Home for up to 18 months after its December 2021 release. The movie will be coming to the Starz app some time in the next few months (company CEO Jeffrey Hirsch confirmed as much to Deadline in February 2022).

Incidentally, Starz also exists as a paid add-on service to existing Prime Video subscriptions. Technically, then, No Way Home should be available to stream through Amazon’s entertainment platform when the movie goes live on Starz.

So, with that 18-month Starz exclusivity deal running until July 2023, we wouldn’t ordinarily expect to see No Way Home arrive (at Marvel’s request) on Disney Plus for at least another year. At that point, though, Netflix – which currently owns the distribution rights to Spider-Man films in the UK, Australia, India and other regions – will own the worldwide rights to all Sony movies (per the terms of an existing deal), meaning a Disney Plus arrival for No Way Home may not be on the cards at all.

At the time of writing, six of the webslinger’s movies are available to stream on Netflix in multiple international markets – Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the two Amazing Spider-Man flicks (starring Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man: Homecoming, i.e. the webhead’s first MCU solo outing. Spider-Man: Far From Home had also been available to watch on the streamer, but it was removed from Netflix’s back catalog ahead of No Way Home’s release.

Given that Netflix holds the distribution rights to Sony Pictures’ movie slate for the next five years, then (which includes a first-look deal on all upcoming Spider-Man films, per The Wall Street Journal ), it’s inevitable that No Way Home won’t be coming to Disney Plus anytime soon.

So, if you do want to stream the final movie in Tom Holland’s wall-crawler trilogy as part of an existing subscription package, you’ll have to do so on Netflix. As for when that'll be? Not until next year, in the US at least. We’ll update this article when we have more news on that front.

In the meantime, perhaps think about investing in a Starz subscription?