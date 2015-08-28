You might get a HTC Vive headset for Christmas, but only if you're lucky

Valve's plan of attack for the release of the HTC Vive has been debated for some time, but the company has finally unveiled its launch strategy for the device alongside a press release for its upcoming showcase at this weekend's PAX expo in Seattle.

According to the release, the consumer version of the HTC Vive will initially launch in limited quantities, with a much larger rollout scheduled for early next year.

"Later this year, HTC will offer the first commercial Vive units via a limited quantity of community and developer systems, with larger quantities shipping in calendar Q1 2016," says Valve's official statement on the matter.

Valve has been shipping out free HTC Vive dev kits since May, with over 10,000 inquiries made for the device.

Over 80 VR titles are currently in development for the Vive, including two games which will shown off at PAX – Final Approach from Phaser Lock Interactive and Fantastic Contraption from Radial Games & Northway Games.