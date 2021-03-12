Where to watch Fleabag: stream every episode online

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag comprises 12 third wall breaking, family drama cringing, guinea pig petting, statue stealing, hot priest swooning episodes of practically perfect television. And thankfully, every one of them is available to see from pretty much anywhere and absolutely free - keep reading to discover how you can watch Fleabag online where you are.

Watch Fleabag online Air dates: 2016-2019 Total seasons: 2 (12 episodes) Creators: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

On the face of it, this is almost a modern comedy of manners, as the eponymous 20-something Fleabag (played by Waller-Bridge) navigates her way through mortifying family dinners, embarrassing sexual encounters and a mind haunted by the tragic death of her best mate and business partner (that business being, of course, a guinea pig-themed café). It's by turns poignant, irreverent, cringe-inducing, tear-jerking - but, most of all, it's just downright hilarious.

Now with a mantel-piece heaving under the weight of Baftas, Golden Globes and Emmys, Fleabag was the series that turned Phoebe Waller-Bridge into a global star. Yep, this is where the Star Wars cameos, Donald Glover collabs and James Bond screenwriting all began.

Whether you're streaming it for the first time or are rebinging it (again!), the great news is that you can see both seasons absolutely 100% free, with your avenues to watch Fleabag online explained below.

Where to watch Fleabag online for free with Prime Video

Amazon and its Prime Video platform have the rights to stream Fleabag around the world, which means you can watch online with Prime Video at no extra cost. Amazon's streaming service comes standard with any and all Amazon Prime memberships. You can famously get a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (or a full six months for students!) before signing on in full, to see if its combination of top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery is right for you. If you decide you like it and want to keep it, Prime costs: US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year

UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year

Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year

Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

Where else can I watch I watch Fleabag online

As Fleabag was not made as a Prime Original, it means that there are services in certain parts of the world where you can also watch it.

The most obvious is in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's native UK, where Fleabag still streams for free on BBC iPlayer (as well as on Sky TV packages).

And if you'd sooner not subscribe to a service, you can also buy seasons and individual episodes around the globe with VOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play and, of course, Amazon.

How to watch Fleabag online from abroad

If you find yourself abroad in a country where your preferred streaming service isn't available or you can't log-in to watch the show as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

