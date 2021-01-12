Vivo Y51A with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 launched in India

Vivo Y51A has been launched in India as the brand's first phone for 2021. The Vivo Y51A is very identical to the Vivo Y51 which was launched in India last month. Apart from the chipset inside, everything else remains the same.

The newest member in the Vivo's Y series, the Vivo Y51A brings in a Full HD+ Halo FullView display, triple rear cameras, 8GB of RAM, and to top it all the device runs on Android 11 out of the box. With the specs changing only with the SoC inside, the company has retained the same price tag as the Vivo Y51.

Vivo Y51A price in India and availability

The Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs 17,990 for sole 8GB+128GB variant. It is available in two colourways - Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank cards, zero down payment schemes with select banks and benefits for Vi users.

The device will be available in India major e-commerce platforms which includes Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Vivo India e-store, Tatacliq, and offline stores across India.

Vivo Y51 specifications

The Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch Halo FullView display with Full HD+ (2408×1080) resolution. It is an LCD panel. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662, which is the only major change when compared to the Vivo Y51. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

You get a triple camera setup on to the rear with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro shooter. To the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper housed in the dew-drop notch. Some of the camera features include portrait, pano, live photo, slow-mo, time-lapse, pro, doc, and super night mode.

The Vivo Y51A packs in a big 5,000mAh battery with via Type-C interface with 18W fast charge support. It is also capable of reverse charging other devices. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The device weighs 188 grams and is thick at 8.38mm. The phone is also part of ‘Make in India’ initiative and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

