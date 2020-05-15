Vivo V20 to launch in India later this year

The Covid-19 crisis has thrown off product refresh cycles across the world. Now, as companies slowly inch towards resuming operations, a Vivo spokesperson went on record to talk about its next major launch.

In an interview with The Mobile Indian , Nipun Marya, Marketing Head of Vivo India talked about the Vivo V20 and confirmed that it will launch in India later this year. It will be the successor to the Vivo V19, which is currently at the top of Vivo’s lineup in India.

He also touches upon other product categories in the interview. When asked about accessories such as true wireless earbuds, he replied, “We will launch accessories in the near future that will complement our mobile ecosystem. We will launch those accessories, which we think is closely related to our smartphones. If we are able to provide the same experience, as we have done with our smartphones, only then we will launch mobile accessories in the country.”, implying that hot categories will not be blindly entered into.

He also confirmed that Vivo India has committed to invest Rs 7,500 crores in India for manufacturing facilities as a part of the Make in India campaign. Other important topics included a new monthly update cycle, which will be shared with users soon.

Vivo refreshes its V series twice a year in India, as the V17 came late last year and the V19 launched recently. Extrapolating that, and it comes as no surprise that the V20 is also expected this year. Its launch timeline could have been thrown off due to the current crisis.

It needs to be pointed out that Nipun doesn’t explicitly mention the Vivo V20. In the past, Vivo has always avoided even numbers for its V series. With that logic, it is more likely that we get to see a Vivo V21 instead in the second half of the year.