Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

The Vivo V19 has finally landed in India, after almost a two-month delay. It is the most premium product that the company has brought to Indian shores with a strong emphasis on cameras and design. The new device succeeds the Vivo V17 which was launched in December.

Vivo V19 specifications

The Vivo V19 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 Super AMOLED panel. It has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch-hole notch for the dual selfie cameras. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The handset comes with a 3D curved design and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the back.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Under the hood, the Vivo V19 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset while the Adreno 616 takes care of the graphics. It is paired with 8GB and up to 256GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage.

The Vivo V19 sports a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48 f/1.7 camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Over to the front, the devices houses a 32MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The rear camera features include super night mode, ultra-stable video, Art portrait video, super night selfie, super-wide-angle selfie, AI filters, AI editor, and much more.

Further, to power all the internals, the device is packed with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W flash charge fast charging over a Type-C port. It runs on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Other features include copper tube liquid cooling, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/Beidou/Galileo/GLONASS for navigation.

Vivo V19 pricing and availability

Configuration Price 8GB+128GB Rs 27,990 8GB+256GB Rs 31,990

The Vivo V19 base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs 27,990 and the 256GB variant with 8GB RAM costs Rs 31,990. It will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour options. The device will go on sale from May 15 on Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo e-store, and offline stores across the country.

The launch offers include 10% cash-back with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Card regular and Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions, 5% cash-back on IDFC Bank First,(offline only) No cost EMI. Vivo is also offering one-time screen replacement.