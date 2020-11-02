Vivo V20 SE with a 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

With Diwali just a couple of weeks away, smartphone maker Vivo has introduced another smartphone in the V20 series in India. After announcing the Vivo V20 last month, it is the Vivo V20 SE that marks its presence in the domestic market.

This camera-centric smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple camera setup at the back with a 458-megapixel primary camera. The sleek and light-weight phone also comes with an AMOLED display boasting 90.12% screen to body ratio.

Vivo V20 SE specifications and features

Like the V20, the V20 SE is also thin and measures just 7.83mm in thickness. It can be easily termed as the “lite” variant of the Vivo V20 and it comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 665 chipset, while a Snapdragon 732G powers the Vivo V20. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a micro SD card.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel Super Wide-angle sensor with a 120-degrees field of view and lastly there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. One the front you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper housed in a water drop notch.

The phone runs on Funtouch 11 over Android 11 out of the box and comes with a 41000 mAh battery pack that supports 33W FlashCharge over a USB type C port.

Vivo V20 SE price in India, availability and launch offers

The Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the single 8GB+128GB variant. The phone is available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green colour options and will start retailing from November 3 onwards via Vivo’s E-Store and other major e-commerce stores like Amazon and Flipkart. As a launch offer the company is offering one-time free screen replacement and RS. 2000 extra on exchange.

Apart from no-cost EMI offers from Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit, you can also get 10% cashback with ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and other major banks. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs. 10,000 while Vi is also offering additional bundled offers along with the purchase of the phone.