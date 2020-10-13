Vivo V20 with 44MP Eye AF selfie camera and Android 11 launched at Rs 24,990

Right in time for the festive season, Vivo has refreshed its iconic V series with the launch of the Vivo V20 in India. This time, the specs are a lot better without making the phone more expensive.

It succeeds the Vivo V19 from May, which focused on camera features but was relatively underpowered. With the Vivo V20, the company addresses all of these concerns while also adding bringing one of the catchiest designs of the season and innovative camera capabilities.

Vivo V20 specs and features

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The biggest new feature is the inclusion of a 44MP f/2.0 selfie camera (Samsung ISOCELL GH1 image sensor) with Eye autofocus. Most front-facing cameras have fixed focus and work best when the face is 30-45cm away. Vivo’s implementation allows for the camera to focus from as close as 15cm all the way to infinity. It does this by identifying the T-structure of the face and then locks on to the eye.

That hardware is augmented with new shooting modes such as dual-view video, “steadiface” stabilization, slow-motion selfies, 4K selfie video, art portraits for bokeh and selective colour, super night selfie, etc. On the back is a triple camera setup in the new two-step design that was introduced on the Vivo X50 Pro. There’s a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW1), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 2MP mono camera.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

On the inside, the Vivo V20 is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset with 8GB of RAM. There’s also 128 or 256GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via micro SD. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh with support for 33W FlashCharge which is claimed to refuel up to 65% in 30 minutes.

The smaller battery is partly due to the phone’s dimensions, as it is just 7.38mm thick and weighs 171 grams. The back is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 while the front has Schott Xensation protection. We’re looking at a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 capabilities. The selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch. The Vivo V20 is also one of the first phones in India to run Android 11 out-of-the-box, with Funtouch OS 11 on top.

Vivo V20 price in India

The Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for the 8GB + 128GB configuration and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Colour options include Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody. It will be available on Flipkart starting October 20. Pre-orders are now open.