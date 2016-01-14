Mad Max sweeps up in Oscar 2016 nominations, gets Best Picture nod

The 2016 Oscar nominations have been announced, and George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the leading contenders with a total of 10 nominations, with Ex Machina also picking up a few nods.

Mad Max has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography, while Miller got a Best Director nomination for the film. You can read our interview with the man himself here.

Although Steve Jobs didn't get a Best Picture nomination (criminally), Michael Fassbender was nominated for Best Actor for his role as the Apple founder, and Kate Winslet nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her part as Joanna Hoffman.

Ex Machina, Mad Max, The Martian, The Revenant and Star Wars: The Force Awakens are all up the Visual Effects award. The Force Awakens is also up for Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, while Ex Machina got a nod for Original Screenplay.

The Revenant leads the way with nominations in 12 categories.

The full list of nominations is below.

Best Picture

Mad Max Fury Road

Brooklyn

The Big Short

Bridge Of Spies

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

Best Director

Adam McKay - The Big Short

George Miller - Mad Max: Fury Road

Lenny Abrahamson - Room

Alejandro González Iñárritu - The Revenant

Tom McCarthy - Spotlight

Best Actress

Brie Larson - Room

Charlotte Rampling - 45 years

Jennifer Lawrence - Joy

Cate Blanchett - Carol

Saorise Ronan - Brooklyn

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston - Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant

Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs

Matt Damon - The Martian

Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale - The Big Short

Tom Hardy - The Revenant

Mark Ruffalo - Spotlight

Mark Rylance - Bridge Of Spies

Sylvester Stallone - Creed

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Jason Leigh - The Hateful Eight

Rooney Mara - Carol

Rachel McAdams - Spotlight

Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs

Best Visual Effects

Ex Machina

Mad Max Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Editing

The Big Short

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Spotlight

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Original Song

Earned it - Fifty Shades Of Grey

Manta Ray - Racing Extinction

'Til It Happens To You - The Hunting Ground

Simple Song No. 3 - Youth

Writing's On The Wall - Spectre

Best Cinematography

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Hateful Eight

The Revenant

Sicario

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Big Short

Carol

The Martian

Brooklyn

Room

Best Original Screenplay

Bridge Of Spies

Ex Machina

Inside Out

Spotlight

Straight Outta Compton

Best Animated Short Film

Bear Story

Prologue

We Can't live Without Cosmos

Sanjay's Super Team

World Of Tomorrow

Best Foreign Language

Theeb

A War

Mustang

Son Of Saul

Best Live Action Short Film

Day One

Ave Maria

Everything Will Be OK

Stutterer

Shok

Best Documentary Short

Body Team 12

Chau: Beyond The Lines

Spectres Of The Shoah

A Girl In The River

Last Day Of Freedom

Best Documantary Feature

Amy

Cartel Land

The Look Of Silence

What Happened Miss Simone

Winter On Fire: Ukraine's Fight For Freedom

Best Sound Mixing

Bridge Of Spies

Mad Max: Fury Road

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Martian

The Revenant

Best Sound Editing

Mad Max: Fury Road

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Martian

The Revenant

Sicario

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

The 100-Year-Old Man who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared

Best Costume Design

Carol

Cinderella

The Danish Girl

Mad Max Fury Road

The Revenant