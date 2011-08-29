Harry Potter tops 3D movie search chart

Two years later and Avatar is still hanging around

Harry Potter has topped the chart of the ten most-searched for 3D movies in the UK.

But the top ten includes just three films released in 2011, with older blockbusters from 2010 and beyond taking the lion's share of the chart.

TechRadar worked with traffic monitoring experts Hitwise to discover which 3D movies are tingling the UK's 3D taste buds, looking at search terms used across all search engines used in the UK in the twelve weeks ending 20 August.

Something's missing

It's not a huge surprise to see the boy wizard take the top spot, with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 breaking box office records.

Aside from Harry and co, the only other 2011 films to feature are Transformers: Dark of the Moon (8) and The Smurfs (10).

So where are the rest of 2011's 3D blockbusters? There's no sign of Pirates of the Caribbean inspiring 3D searches, nor Rio, Kung Fu Panda 2, Captain America or even Drive Angry 3D.

Are those analysts and industry commentators who claimed that Hollywood has seriously damaged 3D right - is the UK falling out of love with the third dimension?

It's getting hot in here

Piranha 3D, the first tri-dimensional film to feature a bikini-clad Kelly Brook as well as flesh-eating marine life, takes second place, despite being released in the UK in August 2010 to modest box office takings.

Which begs the question, why hasn't anyone else cottoned on to the public lust for semi-naked ladies and gore shooting out of the screen?

Speaking of gore, Jackass 3D and Saw 3D also made the cut, at fourth and seventh place respectively. James Cameron's 3D opus, Avatar, is also sticking around the public's 3D consciousness, hitting third place.

The full chart of the most searched-for films in 3D search terms is included below: