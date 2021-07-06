TicWatch GTH budget smartwatch launched at Rs 4,799

TicWatch GTH price in India has been revealed in India today. The budget smartwatch from Mobvoi was spotted on Amazon a couple of weeks back and now the company has listed the price of the smartwatch.

The TicWatch GTH was unveiled globally a few months back and now, the wearable has finally made its way to India. The GTH is the company's second affordable smartwatch after the last year’s GTX model. The company is also expected to launch the TicWatch E3 in India soon.

TicWatch GTH price in India and availability

TicWatch GTH is priced at Rs 4,799 (Image credit: Amazon)

The TicWatch GTH is priced at Rs 4,799 in India which is cheaper than the global pricing. For context, the TicWatch GTH is priced at $79.99 which is around Rs 6,000.

The new wearable is an Amazon Specials product and will be available on Amazon for purchase, however, the company is yet to announce the sale date. We shall keep track of the sale date and update the news on the same.

TicWatch GTH specifications and features

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

On the front, the TicWatch GTH sports a 1.55-inch LCD display. It comes with a metallic bezel and a rectangular design. You also get a sole button on the right side that can be used to perform multiple operations. The watch runs on the RTOS platform, unlike most of its smartwatches which run on Wear OS.

Like most budget smartwatches, the TicWatch GTH is a fitness tracker at its core and it comes with the usual set of health and sports mode tracking along with one unique feature that no other budget smartwatch offers. The TicWatch GTH comes with a Skin temperature sensor, which is a rarity in budget smartwatches.

Further, there is a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 monitor that tracks your blood-oxygen flow. The wearable also converts the heart rate variability data and offers stress levels all day 一 this is done by an in-built app called the "TicZen".

In terms of tracking activities, the TicWatch GTH is capable of tracking 14 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, rope skipping, swimming, walking, rowing, freestyle workout, gymnastics, football, basketball, yoga, and mountain climbing. The watch is also water-resistant with a 5ATM rating.

(Image credit: Future)

As far as the smart features are concerned, the TicWatch GTH won't surprise you much as it's pretty much basic. You will be able to get notifications from the phone, control media playback, sleep monitoring, and watch face customizations. There is a companion app with which you can customize the look and feel of the watch including playing with multiple watch faces and changing colours and fonts. The Mobvoi application is available for Android and iOS.

