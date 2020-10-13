These Sony PS4 games will not be supported on the PS5

Japanese technology company Sony had announced that the upcoming PlayStation 5 will feature backward compatibility for its previous PS4 games. And now the company has announced that not all PS4 games will be playable on the PS5.

In a new blog on the PlayStation website, the company announced a list of 10 PS4 games that will not be playable on the PS5. It also mentions that, “Select PS4 games will benefit from the PS5 console’s Game Boost, which may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate.”

PS4 games not playable on the PS5

As far as the backward compatibility is concerned, these 10 PS4 games will not be playable on the PS5.

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

Sony also mentions that although many PS4 games will be playable on PS5, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 may not be available on PS5. It also warns that some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behavior when played on the PS5.

As for the game that have already been announced for the PS5, the line-up is shaping up to be one of Sony's best yet. The initial batch of launch titles only consisting of five titles, so far. It's the extended launch window where some seriously exciting games are due to release, and should ensure there's a steady flow of desirable games for the first year of the console's release.

Among them, Horizon Forbidden West is releasing in 2021 as is Deathloop, the Harry Potter-inspired Hogwarts Legacy and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. We're also likely to see the impressive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sometime in the new year. The future is looking pretty bright for Sony's next-gen gaming console, then, and you can check out all the titles announced so far.