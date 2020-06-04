The Sony WH-1000XM4 will offer audio upscaling and improved call quality

The highly-anticipated Sony WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear headphones haven't officially been announced, but we know everything about the new cans thanks to a leak from a retailer.

Sony's next-gen noise-cancelling headphones were outed by a Walmart product listing with brand new features in tow. At the top of the list is something called “Edge-AI” to restore the detail lost in highly compressed audio files and Precise Voice Pickup that uses the headphones’ five microphones and advanced audio signal processing to improve call quality.

In addition to those marquee features, Walmart’s page said the Sony WH-1000XM4 would have multipoint pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 and, of course, best-in-class adaptive noise cancellation. That said, they’ll still use 40mm drivers, offer about 30 hours of battery life and use a USB-C port for quick charging – the same as the WH-1000XM3.

The listing had the Sony WH-1000XM4 price at $349, the same price as the current-generation Sony WH-1000XM3 cost right now. If that pricing stays the same across territories you’re looking at £349 and AU$419.

Here's a screenshot of the product page via The Verge (Image credit: The Verge)

Why does everyone care so much about these headphones?

If you’ve been following along in the tech world for the past two years, you’ve probably heard a lot about Sony’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones – to the point, perhaps, where you’re not sure why everyone makes such a big fuss.

The reason these headphones have gained such a huge following is that, not only do they rival Bose in their noise-cancellation prowess, but they offer better sound quality thanks to their support for Hi-Res Audio via their aptX HD and LDAC codecs.

If the headphones get Hi-Res Audio upscaling, multipoint pairing and better call quality like the product page says, expect to hear even more about the WH-1000XM4 cans when Sony officially announces them later this year.

Via The Verge, Android Police