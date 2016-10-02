The product is SUPER, offer is BIG and excitement is HUGE!

Global Internet and technology conglomerate, LeEco has taken the Indian TV market by storm with its Super3 TV series. To add an extra dash of festive cheer, LeEco has announced some irresistible offers on Super3 Series that will be available on both LeMall.com and Flipkart.

Here is a snapshot of the offers that will be available to users in the coming days:

Super3 X55

• On buying the much talked about Super3 X55 on LeMall.com, users will get cashback of Rs 4,000 with ICICI credit or debit cards. HDFC credit cards holders will get 12-month zero cost EMI.

• While on Flipkart users can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 (via SBI Credit or Debit Cards) and 6 month zero-cost EMI on all banks & Bajaj Finserv.

Super3 X65 & Max65

• Users buying the Max65 on LeMall.com can avail 12 Month Zero Cost EMI on HDFC Credit Cards.

• While on Flipkart, users can take advantage of exchange offer of up to Rs 25,000 to buy the Super3 X65 or Max65.

Additionally, users on buying any of the Super3 TVs on either Lemall.com or Flipkart will get 2 years LeEco Subscription worth Rs 9,800 at no extra cost. Through this membership, users get access to one of the largest content libraries in India that offers over 2000 Full HD/HD films from Hollywood and Bollywood, more than 100 satellite TV channels, 3.5 million songs (coming soon by software upgrade), and more than 50 live concerts.

The current offers and deals are valid for a limited period and will be available on LeMall.com and Flipkart from October 2 to 6.

LeEco has already notched impressive records soon after launching its TVs in India. During the first flash sale, the Super3 TV series managed to sell more than 1500 units in just 3 minutes! On the very first day of online pre-sale period, LeEco took the number one spot in the 55-inch and above TV category. Not just this, LeEco’s ecosystem-enabled TVs have also emerged as the numero uno brand in the 4K TV category in India. In a short span of time, LeEco SuperTVs have managed to get over 4600 sales order, which is 20 times higher than the industry average in 55-inch and above market.

The Super3 TV come with a strong all-metal body that exudes elegance and sophistication and all come with a 4K Ultra HD display that ensures a crystal-clear viewing experience. LeEco’s Super3 X55 - 139.7 cm (55) is available for Rs 59,790, while LeEco Super3 X65 - 163.9 cm (65) is priced at Rs 99,790 and Super3 Max65– 163.9 cm (65) comes at a price of Rs 149,790.

So don’t wait to miss out on your chance to own next generation Super TV and avail the special offers while they last.

About LeEco

LeEco, formerly known as Letv, is a global pioneering internet and technology company with multiple internet ecosystems across content, devices, applications and platforms. Founded in November 2004 by Jia Yueting and Liu Hong, LeEco employs more than 10,000 people and is the world’s first video company to go public with a market capitalization of more than $12 billion USD. Headquartered in Beijing, China, it has regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

With “Complete Ecosystem, Groundbreaking technologies, and Disruptive Pricing” as the guiding principle, LeEco is engaged in a myriad of businesses, spanning from Internet-based Super TV and Superphones, video production and distribution, smart devices/accessories and large-screen applications, to e-commerce and even connected super-electric cars. The company also features one of the world's largest content libraries, comprising of movies, TV dramas, entertainment shows, sports and music, which can be conveniently viewed on LeEco products, including the Superphones, Super TVs, and in the near future, Le Autos. Breaking the barriers of industries, LeEco provides personalized products and services for an enhanced user experience at disruptive prices.