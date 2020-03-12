The long Rick and Morty season 4 troll continues

We know Rick and Morty season 4 will return in 2020 – but when those five episodes will air on Adult Swim in the US is still a total mystery. Still, between a Rick and Morty-themed Pringles commercial aired during the Super Bowl and the short original films that are being rolled out onto Twitter, it's like the series never went away. Except it did! For almost three months now, in fact.

The latest short film shared on Rick and Morty's social accounts is this cool, 2D pixel art depiction of Jerryfest, created by animator Paul Robertson and comedian Tom Walker. Check it out:

Look at the mentions of any of these videos on the Rick and Morty Twitter feed, and they're rife with fans wanting to know when the next five episodes are coming. The reason people are particularly antsy about the delay between episodes is that there was already a near two-year wait between seasons 3 and 4.

We're not owed new episodes, of course, and we want the finished product to be good – dealing with the toxic elements of Rick and Morty's fanbase is probably no fun for the creators or anyone running a social media channel. Still, it does make you wonder how long it'll take for the creators to make those 70 additional episodes ordered by Adult Swim back in 2018.

Oh well. Just 65 episodes to go!

What's worth watching in the meantime?

There's no modern adult animated show that has the frenzied following of Rick and Morty, really. On the other end of the scale, you've got BoJack Horseman, which just wrapped up its six-season run on Netflix, and Bob's Burgers is a popular option if you can stand a rough few episodes in its first season. Duncanville just started on Fox, and it stars Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones of Parks and Recreation. That's available to watch on Hulu, too.

We had less of a good time with Disenchantment on Netflix from Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons and Futurama. The jokes just aren't very good, considering the caliber of writers on the show – although the animation is fantastic. From the Seth MacFarlane stable of animated shows, American Dad is the clear frontrunner, and somehow there's over 250 episodes out there to watch.

There's nothing quite like Rick and Morty, though – Futurama is probably its closest relative in terms of episode ideas and its slightly nihilistic outlook.