Tecno Spark 8T launched in India - pricing, availability, and specifications

Tecno started teasing the Tecno Spark 8T almost ten days ago in India. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has finally dropped the smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone was being teased with the tagline 'Spark of Big Dreams'. The new budget offering by the brand comes with features like IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio processor, dual rear camera set up, and a basic front camera.

Previously the brand rolled out the Tecno Spark 8 in India in November 2021. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Tecno Spark 8T pricing and availability

The Techno Spark 8T's 4GB Ram variant, along with 64GB onboard storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone ships in four different colors, including Iris Purple, Atlantic blue, Cocoa Gold, and Turquoise Cyan. The device will be available for pre-order on Amazon India starting from today. The first sale of the device is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2021.

Check out the Tecno Spark 8T at Amazon Check out the Tecno Spark 8T at Amazon Price: Rs 8,999

Tecno Spark 8T specifications

The Tecno Spark 8T comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display. The smartphone also has a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 500 nits peak brightness.

It is based on the Android 11 operating system with HiOS 7.6. The device houses a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated MicroSD card slot for expanding the memory when required.

In terms of camera, Tecno Spark 8T sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary snapper and an AI sensor. At the front, the device features an 8MP shooter for attending video calls and capturing selfies.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charging support. Talking about the connectivity, Tecno Spark 8T comes with a dual 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, and WiFi 5.