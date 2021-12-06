Tecno teases Spark 8T smartphone's first look

Tecno Mobile refreshed its Spark 8 smartphone with a gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G25 SoC last month in India and later ramped up its RAM size as well. Now, the company is preparing to launch Spark 8T in the country.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer took to its Indian Twitter handle to announce the Spark 8T smartphone is coming soon to India. Alongside the tagline “Spark of Big Dreams,” the tweet also includes a teaser poster that highlights the side pose of a smartphone, presumably, the Spark 8T.

While there is nothing much to glean, a closer look can offer a couple of details. There is a slight camera bump coming out of the rear panel and the two large circles indicate at least two cameras. On the side, the phone is carrying a volume rocker and a power button.

Partner to your unique style.#SparkOfBigDreams Coming Soon.#TECNO #ComingSoon #StayTuned #Spark8T pic.twitter.com/dfGo55MLsnDecember 6, 2021 See more

A couple of other teasers that the company posted a day earlier highlight the front look of the device. The poster shows the phone has a teardrop-style notch on the top-center of the display.

The phone is believed to be the successor to the Spark 7T smartphone that went official in India in June this year. The Spark 7T was the first phone to offer a 48MP AI rear camera under Rs. 10,000 segment in the country. It came with HD Plus display, octa-core processor, and Android 11.

We believe the Spark 8T smartphone will follow the same footsteps, though with better and latest upgrades. It is very likely that the phone will be tagged at a super affordable price just like its predecessor.

Tecno Mobile hasn’t shared any other detail, but since the company is itself revealing info, we might get to hear more about the device soon.

Looks like Tecno Mobile wants to wind down the year in full spirit. The year is about to end but the company is leaving no opportunity to make the best use of the remaining days. The company recently refreshed its Spark series and launched many other phones this year.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram