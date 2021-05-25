Sony PlayStation 5 June restock date confirmed, pre-orders going live very soon

Sony PlayStation 5 got a restock on May 17 following which reports claimed that a June restock was scheduled with pre-orders going live before it. While this report gave an unofficial timeline of when we can expect a restock it did not provide any specific dates.

And now that seems to have been confirmed with a page on Sony's own ShopAtSC confirming that the Sony PS5 is getting a restock on June 7 after a pre-booking round on May 27. This is just after 10 days from the second round of big restock from Sony.

“Visit the collection that is going to be available for pre-order on 27th May, 2021 from 12 noon onwards,” reads the page on ShopAtSC’s website. “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 7th June, 2021 and onwards – however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location.”

According to previous reports, stocks of PS5 that landed in India in April were not all made available during the May 17 restock round. Some of the stocks were apparently reserved to be made available at a later date due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The next round of pre-order is expected to see a bulkier restock compared to the previous one, because apparently, Sony does not want bad publicity regarding the release of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which is a PS5 exclusive without sufficient consoles to play the game on.

While the PS5 console will available in more quantity, there is no news of the availability of the PS5 accessories apart from the Sony DualSense controller. Sony's official spokesperson mentioned that the company is “unable to offer comments on this topic.”

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Sony seems to have underestimated the demand for the PS5 console in India. One of the biggest proof of this is that specialty websites like Games the Shop and Sony's own ShopAtSC went down during both the pre-booking events.

Back when Sony launched the PS4 in India its initial stock comprised of almost 4,500 units which sold out in two weeks after which people had to wait for nearly three months for another restock. And with the PS5, Sony's initial restock had about 4,000 units which sold out within minutes.