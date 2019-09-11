Samsung updates its Galaxy A-series in India with premium camera features

Samsung India on Wednesday announced two new smartphones in its A-series lineup. The successors to the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are the A30s and A50s which are targeted towards millennials and come packed with premium camera features like night mode, Samsung Pay and Game Booster, to name a few.

Interestingly, Samsung refreshed its Galaxy A-series earlier this year and these new additions build upon the fundamentals established by the previous models.

“These new smartphones empower the users to remain on-the-go and thereby encapsulate the philosophy of ‘Ready for Live’ for the Gen Z,” said Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Price and availability

The Galaxy A30s is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the Galaxy A50s, it is available in two variants-- Rs 22,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 24,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A30s and A50s are on sale and can be purchased from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung online shop and Samsung Opera House in Bangalore.

Both the phones are available in three colours: Prism Crush Black, White and Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and has a v-shaped notch cutout on the front.

It is powered by Exynos 7904 chipset which is the same processor as on the Galaxy A30. However, a new addition comes in the form of the Game Booster which helps stabilize frame rates and improve the overall gaming experience. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and comes with an expandable microSD card slot which supports upto 512GB cards. There's a second variant with 128GB storage but it will be available at a later date.

From a dual-camera setup on the Galaxy A30, Samsung has added another sensor to the camera module on the back of the A30s. The triple camera setup now consists of a primary 25MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone also supports Samsung Pay via NFC and has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display for fast unlock.

The A30s has a 4,000mAh battery capacity and supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy A50s has the same display and ultra-wide-angle lens as the A50 from earlier this year. The new upgrades come in the form of a new primary camera sensor, a new chipset and Samsung Pay support. It even has the same dimensions as the A50.

It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution sAMOLED screen with a u-shaped notch on the front. The chipset used to power the A50s is an Exynos 9611 up from the 9610 that we've seen on the A50. In addition, the A50s also comes pre-loaded with Game Booster which aims to make the gaming experience on the phone better than before.

This is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB while the second variant has 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A50s has a triple camera setup consisting of a primary 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP camera on the front tucked away within the notch cutout for selfies.

The camera app has features like a dedicated night mode, super steady video mode, best shot and scene optimizer with 30 presets, among others.

There's an on-screen fingerprint sensor and the phone supports Samsung Pay. Like the A30s, this one also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.